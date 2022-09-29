William Marvel’s column on Sept. 20 dismisses claims of a national teacher shortage as a “mirage” produced by teachers unions who aim to encourage “ever-higher pay.” Mr. Marvel is correct that the teacher shortage is not universal across the nation; well-paying suburban schools tend to be adequately staffed.
But indeed, the teaching profession, and public education generally, face a significant crisis.
Careful attention to reporting on the issue demonstrates that teacher shortage problems do plague many states, and poorer urban and rural areas in particular. The Week (9/1) reported that Houston entered the school year with about 900 teacher vacancies, along with major vacancy figures in states like Florida, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Mississippi and Georgia. And, as The New York Times reported on Aug. 29, it is particularly hard to find math and special education teachers, or to fill vacancies in rural schools.
Not surprisingly, Mr. Marvel cites a Derek Thompson Atlantic article titled “There is No National Teacher Shortage.” However, Thompson’s article argues the issue is far more complex, acknowledging teacher shortages in a variety of states, districts and positions. He also observes that comprehensive data on the teacher-turnover rate are “simply not available.”
Other factors are crucial. The pandemic produced a major student exodus from the public schools (1.2 million to 2 million, starting in 2020). Sharply declining student test scores (by the largest margin in 30 years) reveal what the Times has called the pandemic’s “devastating effects on America’s school children.”
Remote learning made the already challenging job of teaching far more demanding (and certainly made life difficult for working parents). The first year of the pandemic also spurred a significant exodus of public school teachers.
Furthermore, powerful political interventions fueled by a well-orchestrated right-wing propaganda assault — see, for example, efforts in New Hampshire to eliminate so-called “subversive” teaching. As Thompson’s article points out, American teachers are “exhausted, underpaid, and stressed out,” and “some surveys show a big increase in the share of teachers who say they want to quit.” A January 2022 survey revealed 90 percent of public school teachers suffering from burnout (The Week).
Henry Tran, co-editor of “How Did We Get Here? The Decay of the Teaching Profession” (2022) references an “overarching feeling of disrespect for the profession” which leads people to leave teaching and is a “barrier for entry.”
The problem runs deep. A 2022 report from the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education found that the number of students in teacher preparation programs declined by more than one-third between 2008 and 2019, especially in fields where teacher shortages are most significant.
This has led some states to ease the requirements for entering the teaching profession —not only a dubious “fix” for the schools, but one that, according to the Learning Policy Institute, produces a “leaking bucket” as practice teachers leave at a rate of 8 percent.
Prior to the pandemic, in 2016, The American College Test organization noted the continuation of an “ominous trend” in their statistics, finding that high school seniors’ “interest in becoming an educator continues to decline at an alarming rate,” and those who are interested have lower-than-average achievement levels.
According to The Week a recent survey of school principals and school district leaders found that 72 percent didn’t have “enough applications for open teaching positions,” and quoted the executive director of the School Superintendents Association saying “I have never seen it this bad.” This tight labor market further advantages well-paying suburban districts.
Along with New Hampshire’s inequitable system of school funding, this is the context within which our local school districts operate.
Ted Morgan is a retired professor of political science and lives in Tamworth.
