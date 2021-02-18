Last week, I read with interest Ray Gilmore’s OpEd piece on state Rep. Linda Tanner’s comments at the Education Sub-Committee hearing on school nurses’ certification for the Department of Education.
I have had the pleasure to watch and listen to Ms. Tanner (D-Georges Mill) work for three years as we are both members of the Education Committee in the House of Representatives. She is one of the best in the House and represents both her district and the citizens of New Hampshire with integrity, commitment and truthfulness.
Unlike Mr. Gilmore, I do not hold an associate’s degree in nursing from the community college; however, my interest and commitment to the profession have been long in my background. My mom was an RN and worked as a private duty nurse, as well as a teacher, trainer, mentor and nurse in the VNA, and concluded her career as a staff nurse at the local municipal hospital.
I spent two summers and many college vacations working the 11-7 shift as an orderly in the emergency room of our local hospital. Beyond that, I have garnered an immense respect for the work of school nurses as I have had the privilege of working with them daily for almost 30 years in my capacity as a teacher, coach and high school administrator. School nurses do a very unique and difficult job.
However, what surprised me about Mr. Gilmore’s diatribe was the fact that it was taken out of context and absolutely missed the point. The discussion was focused on the requirement for school nurse certification by the Department of Education.
Just last week, Carlene Ferrier, RN and president of the New Hampshire Nurses Association, had these comments: “No good deed goes unpunished. On Groundhog Day, during the hearing of House Bill 349, Rep. Linda Tanner, a former educator and longtime supporter of nursing, gave testimony in opposition to the bill because it would repeal the requirement for school nurses to be eligible for school nurse certification.
“This was the third year in a row that a similar bill was proposed,” she said. “The New Hampshire Nurses Association once again opposed the bill, and our members were present during the hearing to share their opinion as to why.
“Those speaking in opposition to the bill were trying to make the point that because of the nature of the role of the school nurse, it is not recommended for new graduates,” Ferrier said. “The role requires an ability to work independently, with many competing demands, for a vulnerable and at times large population.”
The executive director of the New Hampshire Nurses Association, Pamela P. DiNapoli, Ph.D., RN, CNL, stated: “Rep. Tanner has been and still is a very strong voice FOR all nurses. What we know about the representative is that throughout her terms in office she has been a champion for ALL nurses from fighting for recognition of Cadet nurses in WWII to fighting for a school nurse position within the Department of Education.
“Last term, (Tanner) was awarded the Barbara French advocacy award,” DiNapoli said. “Barbara herself is a former school nurse. The few words that were taken from a lengthy hearing on this bill missed the key points that she and the other nurses who testified were trying to make. and that is the ‘appropriate education and experience that matters.’
“The right nurse needs to be in the right job. School nurses believe that the education that matters for that specialty is a BSN and the experience necessary is three years in pediatrics or equivalent experience. Nurses need to speak with one voice and in civil tones. We encourage you to listen to the entire testimony and form your opinions and not let social media spin the issue for you. We thank Rep. Tanner for her support and encourage nurses to speak for the right education and the right experience necessary for nursing practice,” DiNapoli concluded.
Mr. Gilmore, I’m not sure why you went after Rep. Tanner, nor do I believe that you have ever spoken with her or tried to determine her commitment to the nursing profession. All I do know is that you missed the point of her comments during the testimony on HB 349 — School Nurse Certification and disparaged a superb representative.
Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) represents Carroll County District 2 (Conway, Chatham, Eaton and Hale’s Location) in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
