One of the hot button topics for the future of SAU 9 is whether or not to move the sixth grades from the elementary schools to the middle school.
For the short time that I have been monitoring this question there has been very little traction. If anything, the topic has been paralyzing the Conway School Board and by extension the educators who are responsible for the education and growth of our children.
The topic has been so hotly contested that Jessica Whitelaw resigned from the school board because moving the sixth grade and closing an elementary school would only save $1 million (a figure grossly understated but more on that later.)
Since July, the school board has voted to move the sixth grade, then voted to not move the sixth grade.
At the latest school board working session, it decided to wait for a report from the facilities committee. With three school board members ready to vacate positions in April 2023, it is the classic stall. Keep passing the ball until time runs out. Instead of making a statement and leaving a legacy of smart and prudent management of SAU 9, this iteration of the school board will be most remembered for what they didn’t accomplish.
Humans hate change. It is totally understandable why the parents of SAU 9 are having anxiety over the movement of the sixth grade to the middle school and the subsequent closing of an elementary school.
But fear not. Almost 80 percent of the SAU’s in New Hampshire have schools where sixth graders are being schooled along side eight graders. If done right, it will not have a negative effect on the sixth graders.
Why do I say this? At the school board meetings over the last few months, I have witnessed that the principals who would be most effected by the move are ready to do the move. They have been planning how to minimize anxiety and maximize education by using their knowledge as educators. This is what taxpayers should be proud of. Staff that wants what is best for your children.
And yet the current school board continues to handcuff the professionals from doing what they do best, educate. How much time has been wasted by these professionals in planning and being ready to execute that plan. This is time that the educators should be spending on educating your child.
During my failed bid to replace Ms. Whitelaw, I spoke with several parents of sixth-grade students. They were working from what they had heard in the rumor mill. Being the parent of two daughters who attended a sixth through eighth grade middle school, once I painted a picture of how it will all work, parents seemed to like the idea. And today’s sixth graders are more savvy than my girls were over 25 years ago.
Growing up in a household of educators, I lived through my father closing an intermediate school and making the junior high school grades five through eight. It is not an easy task but with direction and the support of the community, he pulled it off. All he needed was the school board’s approval.
He presented the consolidation plans to the community, to the unions, to the administrators. He took the heat from the public, but he had developed a good plan. His team was on board to make it happen. The school board gave him the green light. It was a long summer that year, but everything was ready to go for the opening day of school.
This school board needs to see Superintendent Kevin Richard’s plan to execute the move of the sixth grade. They need to support him at the public forums where he presents his plan. They need to do their job.
Like any business, and make no mistake educating our children is a business, the board gives the CEO of the company direction. It is up to the CEO to execute. Instead, we have elected officials, with minimal management experience in running an educational facility, getting involved in detail. Forming committees. Waiting for fact finding. Ignoring the recommendations of the committees. Going back to square one. Not letting the professionals do their job. A sure recipe for failure.
Oh, and the $1 million which the school board considers insignificant. Why don’t we take that $1 million and invest it in our children. Wouldn’t you like each of your children to have all the supplies they need for educational experiences. Or the athletic department to be able to supply adequate equipment. Or the tech center to be able to provide more internships. There are so many better ways to expend $1 million than maintenance to a 50-year-old elementary school.
April will be here shortly. Time will run out for this school board. A new school board will make the decisions that our educators need to make our children the best they can be.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
