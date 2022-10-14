In war, there are no winners, only losers. Whether the United States descends into internal conflict is yet to be seen. What is certain is that violence benefits no-one and that the possibility of disorder cannot be dismissed, because the internal logic of the MAGA movement is driving us toward that end.
In the hours following the Mar-a-Lago raid, mentions of civil war on Twitter jumped by 3,000 percent. In a late August poll conducted by The Economist, some 54 percent of self-identified “strong Republicans” believed that Civil War is somewhat or very likely.
Elected officials now live under the threat of violence. If you don’t toe the MAGA line, armed militants will soon be staging demonstrations outside your home, as happened to Gov. Sununu in 2020. “I wouldn’t be surprised if a senator or House member were killed,” Susan Collins said. Windows in her Bangor home were smashed by an extremist trying to send a message.
In the years since Trump stomped on to the political scene, threats against elected officials have jumped tenfold. According to Capitol Police, 1,820 new cases were opened in the first quarter of 2022. Most of these threats are directed at Libs and RINOs.
The great theorist of conflict, Carl von Clausewitz, famously defined war as a continuation of policy and politics by other means, namely, violence intended to force one’s will upon an opponent. Precisely what are the politics that the MAGA movement aims to force?
The singular aim here is to undermine and destroy the American form of constitutional government. The MAGA wing of the Republican Party has essentially succeeded in pushing out moderate voices. According to a study conducted by the Washington Post, a majority of Republican nominees on the November ballot have denied or questioned the 2020 election results. A total of 299 out of 569 fall into this category of election deniers.
The toxicity of the MAGA movement has made life intolerable for moderate Republicans like Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, who is considering a position at a Florida university. Targeted as RINOs, many have chosen to bow out. Others have lost primaries to MAGA extremists. Still other moderate Republicans have self-selected out, choosing not to run in the first place.
In state after state, dishonest MAGA goons like Don Bolduc and Karoline Leavitt are winning. These nominees are political extremists who fuel the lies and conspiracies that lead to violence. In essence, they have taken a pledge not to uphold the US Constitution and the process of free and fair elections. They are handmaidens in the cause of dismantling the American experiment.
Level-headed people need to see very clearly what is happening. The MAGA opportunist refuses to accept a legitimate election outcome in which they lose. The militant wing of the MAGA party refuses to accept any version of the truth that doesn’t align with their conspiracy driven worldview. Ambitious MAGA nominees generate political energy by appealing to the faithful. If they win? America is being made great. If they lose? The stage is set for politics by other means: violence.
Most Republicans are peaceful, law abiding citizens. But collectively, they have now created a monster they neither understand nor can control. This monster spawned the Jan. 6 insurrection. By turning on law enforcement and rule governed process, they have unwittingly fostered a festering climate in which political violence is more likely. This is a dangerous game that too many Harvard and Yale-educated Republican politicians and nominees (think Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and J.D. Vance) are all too willing to play.
The MAGA leadership is now leaning hard into the Q-Anon conspiracy movement — a dark underworld that believes the political system is being run by a satan worshipping, child abusing deep state cabal. Trump rallies use Q Anon-themed tunes as background music. The cult Godhead appears on Truth Social under the Q Anon heading “The Storm is Coming,” wearing on his chest a “Q” pin.
MAGA affiliated former general Michael Flynn is touring the country on a “Reawaken Tour,” talking about spiritual wars and the like. Beyond just scamming fools in a grand snake oil festival, this traveling carnival appeals to Christian nationalist passions as it encourages uneducated simpletons to join an “Army of God.”
Years ago I taught the subject of political extremism. My lecture proceeded by explaining how every society has fringe elements. Real problems emerge when the extreme becomes the mainstream. This is where we are today. The storm is brewing. Don’t be surprised if lightning strikes.
