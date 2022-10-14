In war, there are no winners, only losers. Whether the United States descends into internal conflict is yet to be seen. What is certain is that violence benefits no-one and that the possibility of disorder cannot be dismissed, because the internal logic of the MAGA movement is driving us toward that end.

In the hours following the Mar-a-Lago raid, mentions of civil war on Twitter jumped by 3,000 percent. In a late August poll conducted by The Economist, some 54 percent of self-identified “strong Republicans” believed that Civil War is somewhat or very likely.

