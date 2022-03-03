Leading up to November, MAGAs, who worship Russia’s KGB tyrant Vladimir Putin, are certain to raise a fuss about “radical socialism.” It’s all hogwash, so don’t be fooled. First the punchline: we’re all socialists. Now the argument.
Tucker Carlson and the RNC have an incentive to make you angry and afraid. Your fear and rage will boost ratings and also increase the likelihood that you’ll show up at the polls and cast your vote for the most outlandish clown. These are classic smoke and mirrors tricks.
Today, there are no serious communists in our midst. But we have many socialists. In fact, every single Republican on the ballot is a socialist. Communism refers to the public ownership of the means of production. In a Soviet-style centralized command economy, the state decides how many pencils are produced, who manufactures them, and where they’re delivered. In such a system, government owns and runs the factories, and dictates prices and the distribution of wares — the state has absolute control over the economy.
Socialism is best understood as government intervention in the economy. Consider that all fire departments used to be privately owned. Government funded fire hoses emerged around the time of the Civil War. Before that, private fire brigades competed with each other. The first on site got the job. But it wasn’t always clear which brigade showed up first, and sometimes the competition would end in a physical brawl between able bodied firemen while houses burned to the ground. Today, we have publicly funded fire departments.
Instead of taxpayer-funded police, can you imagine if we depended on private militias like the Eaton Posse to protect us? It would be a terrifying mess. We all agree that a government funded police force is good socialism. So is the U.S. Postal Service and the Marine Corps. Do you like having public roads? Maybe you benefit from Medicare? All socialism. And now we see that government intervention in the free market is sometimes necessary and good.
Democrats and Republicans are all socialists. We’re talking about Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum here. The relevant question is this: exactly how much intervention in the free market is appropriate, and who will get what, when and how? Trump’s signature spending bill was a massive tax cut for the rich. Biden’s major achievement was an infrastructure bill.
In general, we assume that Republicans are for “less government.” But consider that under President Donald Trump, the national debt ballooned by an astounding $7.8 trillion, the third largest increase (relative to the size of the economy) in the nation’s entire history. Because of Trump’s spending, each of owes an extra $23,500. If that’s not socialism, I don’t know what is. Instead of shrinking the size of government, Trump increased it, dramatically.
To say that blue states are socialist is an absolute joke. Truth: red states pay into the federal system far less than they receive. According to the Rockefeller Institute, over a five-year period blue New York paid in $142.6 billion more than it received back in federal distributions. Compare that to Mitch McConnell’s hillbilly state of Kentucky, whose citizens received $63 billion more than they paid — cashing in $2.41 for every $1 sent to the feds. On average, red states receive $1.35 for every dollar they send to the federal government.
According to WalletHub, eight of the 10 most dependent states are red, while seven out of 10 of the least dependent states are blue. The eight states receiving the highest child tax credit per capita are all red states, with Iowa, Oklahoma and South Dakota leading the pack. This means that poorer and less educated clodhopper states like Kentucky, West Virginia, Mississippi and Alabama are “takers” — dependent on socialist government handouts from “giver” blue states like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
If your goal is to turn New Hampshire into West Virginia in order to make us less socialist, better think again. The Granite State ranks 32nd on the nation’s dependency scale, while the Mountaineer State suckles the socialist teat at No. 2.
In closing, I’ll introduce a useful intellectual device that’ll help us out: the “socialism continuum.” Imagine a long line with anarchy (no government, all market) on the right end and communism (all government, no market) on the left end. All Americans fall somewhere in the vast middle. We’re all on the same plane, but disagree, for very good and legitimate reasons, on how much money to spend on what, when and how.
Uneducated fools who rail about socialism have no clue, precisely because they rely on opportunistic liars for vital information. So, the next time a toothless hayseed calls you a socialist, just ask them who pays for their child’s free school lunch? Just sayin’.
Quddus Snyder lives in Eaton.
