Back in high school, Tamworth was the laughingstock. A few best friends hailed from that side of the tracks — funny-looking special-needs-level yahoos with zero athletic ability — and occasionally we’d throw a playful jab or two, referring to their home town as “The Tam-worthless.”
Then something very strange happened: Money poured in, and Tamworth appeared to be undergoing a renaissance.
This is America, and the belief that every individual and township can lift itself out of the gutter is woven into the very fabric of our collective psyche. But I also know that the gulf between mythology and fact is sometimes hard to bridge. And so it is with the curious case of Tamworth.
My scatterbrained attention was captured when young hipster couples — trendsetters in the beatnik circles in which I roll — started going to Tamworth on dates, and not just to renew their driver’s licenses.
Sometimes it was Saturday’s farmers market. Or maybe a show at the Barnstormer’s, followed by a visit to the distillery or the bourgeoise Art in the Age Cafe. “Q, you’ve got to check it out, man,” they’d insist “Tamworth is amazing.”
“I’ll take my sweetheart to the Snowvillage Inn,” I’d arrogantly scoff, “and then we’ll head up to Foss Mountain for a sunset and a glass of red wine.”
But the anecdotal evidence was mounting, and my biased opinion against Tamworth was becoming harder to sustain. There appeared to be some magic, but I just couldn’t shake the age-old saying: You can take the kid out of Tamworth, but not the Tamworth out of the kid.
Now it appears that my bias has been totally vindicated. You see, it’s not just the boarded-up strip mall, rundown bed-bug motel and the Beverly Hillbillies racetrack club. Nay, now we’ve got the real smoking gun: the newly proposed Smokin’ Joe’s strip club.
Joe Pepe, a rambunctious 77-year-old fellow, tells my colleague Daymond Steer that he’s looking to “have a little fun.” Smokin’ Joe’s booby-bar is poised to rumble as hordes of meatheads barrel over to the next smoke-filled parlor to play pool and feast their eyes on perky bosoms.
Pepe sees himself as providing the community with a place where “men can have something to do after work” — because who wants to talk to the old lady, play with the kids and mow the lawn, am I right?
But housewives, fear not. There’s no need to be a tortured soul wondering what your chubby hubby is doing at Smokin’ Joe’s, because you can join the club, too (for a reasonable membership fee of $10 a month).
And when your daughter turns 21, and provided she’s acceptably curvy in the right places, she can apply for a lucrative career job in her own hometown working for Ol’ Pee-pee Pepe.
Recently, Joe appeared before the selectmen to make his pitch. He was probably bracing for a bit of pushback from the town’s two female selectmen. But this is Tamworth.
“Does the town have anything to say about it?” Pepe asked confidently. (Crickets)
“Thanks for asking,” Selectman Lianne Prentice finally offers, ending the exchange.
If you ask me, Tamworth is ripe for other promising commercial ventures, too. In addition to the Dollar General, let’s bring in a Family Dollar, a pay-day loan service, pawn shop and a criminal defense law office. And maybe a truck stop, slot machine arcade and a Lion’s Den adult superstore, too.
Tamworth, for the love of Jesus and all things good, you’ve come so far. Grow some spine and tell Smokin’ Joe to take his trashy business idea back to Worcester, Mass. Selectman Prentice, you should’ve said: “No, Joe, we don’t want you to pollute our children and this community with your dirty old-man antics.”
Then go stand outside of his place of business with signs that read things like “Save Our Children” and “Stop Grooming our Kids.” That oughta get the message across.
Quddus Snyder lives in Eaton.
