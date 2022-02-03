When Boston area journalist Kathie Ragsdale reached out about writing the Eaton story, I chuckled to myself, saying, “Geezum Crow, these folks just can’t get enough.” History is written by the victors, and so I humbly weigh in one last time. Here’s the inside scoop.
In the summer of 2020 (the “Summer of Love”), a few close friends and I made a ragtag pact, deciding to get into a bit of “good trouble,” in the John Lewis sense. We had grown alarmed by the rise of white nationalism and were inspired by the protest movement sweeping across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. We called ourselves the League of Voters for Equality (LOVE), and our aim was to fundamentally shift the culture in at least one small town, ours.
The idea was to drive the conversation with a series of outrageous, fun and peaceful protest events designed to capture imaginations and get folks talking about the right things. I knew we’d be stirring the pot, so I scurried around exhausting all of my family’s political capital gaining the support of prominent residents, old-guard landowning families, and Eaton’s cornerstone institutions like the Inn at Crystal and the Village Store. And then things got a little rowdy.
We wanted to create a spectacle the likes of which the valley had never seen before. Every citizen in every other neighboring town would be talking about Eaton. Toward this end, we supplied flags to all sympathetic neighbors and friends, and most happily joined the movement. And when I say we had lots of flags in Eaton, I mean, we had more protest flags per capita here than anywhere else in the entire United States — we even had a flag flying at 120 feet at the very tippy-top of a massive white pine.
On Independence Day, we established naval supremacy on Crystal Lake. Under the cover of darkness on July 3, we secretly launched the “Love Barge,” a stealth mission nearly foiled by a jubilant resident and his delinquent son, who illegally set off fireworks on the Eaton beach to greet the Armada of Amor. The barge was wildly popular among the people — with one young couple even exchanging wedding vows on it.
Next came the unfurling of the 12-by-18 foot “mega” rainbow flag at the Inn at Crystal, an awe inspiring display. By the time the red canoe appeared high above Cathedral Ledge, our stunts had gone from the front pages of the Daily Sun to now receiving attention in the Union Leader and the Boston Globe. Folks were getting into it, and the momentum was building.
The goal was not only to make a statement, but also force Eaton’s Confederate Flag flying luddites to defend the indefensible. The Eaton Posse was being asked to answer publicly. And they did. One by one they lined up to defend blatant lies and despicable symbols of white supremacy. And one by one, their base of support in Eaton collapsed. To this day, they continue to defend the indefensible. As a result, the Confederate Party in Eaton has alienated independents and moderate conservatives.
Ragsdale’s article, titled “Small Town, Big Politics,” is basically good journalism, but it leaves us with a tiresome liberal takeaway: What we need is compassionate conversation. I absolutely agree, but we’re dealing with dimwits. The Party of Trump has no interest in dialogue, nor truth itself. Above all, they simply want to offend and own liberals, and they’re willing to shred the U.S. Constitution toward that end. There is no sense nor honor in this madness.
This is the reason why they fly Confederate and middle finger flags. It’s the reason why they’ll destroy American democracy to avoid accepting legitimate election results. And it’s why Donald Trump has been elevated to the status of a deity — more than any other, he is willing to lie and spew vitriol. Today, he assures us he’ll pardon the Jan. 6 insurrectionists if re-elected! And they worship him for it.
As an independent voice, I hope I speak for some Republicans when I say that we all want peace — our nation is weaker when divided. And I’ll be the first to shake Mark Hounsell’s hand, a patriot and conservative voice whom I’ve grown to respect. It is vital that Republicans now rediscover their core values and see very clearly that Trump’s authoritarianism threatens all of us, themselves included.
Looking back, I am proud of the stand that we took, for rare are the times when a free people are called to renew and defend their values when it really mattered. The conversation in Eaton has shifted. And I firmly believe that the passage of time will prove that our culture has changed as well.
Quddus Snyder lives in Eaton.
