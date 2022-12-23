God is dead. Yet somehow Christmas is more alive now than ever. And herein lies the paradox: Fewer people believe in Christ, but they all love ’em sum Christmas.

We’re in the throes of a dire Christmas tree shortage, I am told. Panicked parents are soliciting advice on Facebook as to where they might source the region’s last Douglas fir. Christmas tree farmers are smiling ear to ear as high demand drives prices toward the heavens.

