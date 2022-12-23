God is dead. Yet somehow Christmas is more alive now than ever. And herein lies the paradox: Fewer people believe in Christ, but they all love ’em sum Christmas.
We’re in the throes of a dire Christmas tree shortage, I am told. Panicked parents are soliciting advice on Facebook as to where they might source the region’s last Douglas fir. Christmas tree farmers are smiling ear to ear as high demand drives prices toward the heavens.
I was rolling around town with my good friend Beckett — a new-age hipster and devout atheist — who was grumbling about tree prices. “I simply refuse to pay $170 for a Christmas tree,” he complained. Moments later he slammed on the brakes, and the angelic hymn-like sound of his brand new electric vehicle filled the air. “Look, there’s a new one in the ditch!” And surely enough, one man’s Christmas misfortune (a tree lost in transport) was another man’s Christmas miracle.
America is becoming less religious every year, and Christians will be relegated to a minority group within a half century. Nowhere is this trend more pronounced than in New Hampshire, a God forsaken place where only one in five identify as “very religious.”
How can we blame the sheep for finally distrusting the shepherd? Jesus told me I’d know him by his fruits. But after 2,000 years of development in the body of Christ, the spiritual evolution culminates in a savage pedophile priesthood dying to ravage the next prepubescent boy, a ruthless multi-billion dollar grifting machine fermenting in greed, and of course, a rabid MAGA movement led by bloodthirsty wolves. Christianity as an organized religion has no credibility (and little has changed since the Israelites once worshipped a golden calf at the base of Mount Sinai).
If there is a purgatory, it’ll be populated by Christian leaders like Jerry Falwell, Jr., and Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. As for me, I’ll be going to hell in a bucket, but at least I’m enjoying the ride. And I won’t be lonely, nor cold, when I get there. As I warm my bones by the hellfire, I’ll be comforted in the knowledge that my sins were far less consequential than those of the Christian hypocrites and Pharisees in my company.
Strangely, even as Christianity continues to debase itself before God, zealously defiling the spirit of Jesus himself, that nonetheless, the secularized institution of Christmas thrives. Maybe people love wasting money they don’t have on stuff they don’t need? Maybe they want to spend time with loved ones they loath every other day of the year? Maybe they want a tree to avoid being the only kid in town without one?
Or, maybe there is some real Christmas magic.
’Tis an invitation to be at least slightly better than what we are every other day of the week. Tis’ an opportunity to be kind, generous, and thoughtful. ’Tis a time to take stock of what we have, with gratitude, remembering that so many are destitute, famished, frozen, broken and shackled. ’Tis a day to be hopeful because a rosy outlook is more pleasant in general, and a desired outcome more likely to sprout from the fertile ground of positive thought.
That’s the spirit of Christmas. Maybe it conquers because it’s pure and noble, even as the entire world, and the church especially, is corrupt. I’ll roll with that punch, especially if the Glogg has figs.
The $5 I handed a homeless man will be wasted on another 40-ounce bottle of Old English. And nine out of the 10 dollars bound for hungry children in Ethiopia were wasted on things other than rice. But that’s not the point. For once I did something for someone other than myself. And by golly, that feels good.
Criticizing Christmas is too easy. It’s tiresome. Believing in Christmas is more fun. Besides, who wants to be around Mr. Grumpy Grumpenstein on the darkest day of the year?
I’ll believe love can conquer and that there is more good in the world than bad. Today, I’ll believe that our neighbors are deserving of whatever love and compassion we can summon.
Every Christmas sermon I’ve ever heard ends with “let us take this light out into the world and carry it all year.” That’s totally unrealistic, and we should probably set our sights a bit lower. Hence, for just one day, and not two, let’s be cheerful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.