Yesterday was the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Jan. 6 was far more consequential than the bombing of Pearl Harbor or the September 11 terrorist attacks because this assault was directed by a sitting president against his own country.
If we are to avoid violence and political disintegration, it is imperative that we reckon with what has happened and address the root cause of this crisis: lies. The truth will set you free, it has been said, it is also the only thing that will save the republic.
In a healthy democracy, citizens disagree about everything, except for one thing: the rules of the game. The social contract — the US Constitution in our case — embodies the foundational rules and processes that govern relations among people who agree on little else. These rules are incredibly important because without them political disagreements are resolved through a contest of arms in which people die. The most important rule of the game: free and fair elections, and a peaceful transfer of power. President Trump betrayed the nation and assaulted this foundation in order to keep power against the will of the people.
Here are the facts. Trump’s attack on the Constitution proceeded along three tracks. First, he lied to the people and tried to sow doubt in their hearts by filing dozens of frivolous lawsuits, all of which were laughed out of the courts. Next, he tried to corrupt election officials and state legislatures in an effort to alter the outcome. Then he tried to pressure members of Congress and Vice President Pence in a bid to derail the certification of the legitimate election results. In sum, he sought to overthrow a free and fair election.
Having poisoned the minds and hearts of his followers, he brought them to Washington and incited them to violence, telling the crowd to march on the Capitol and fight like hell. And they did. As the carnage unfolded, aides reported that Trump was “giddy” and also confused why others in his orbit were not similarly gleeful. Meanwhile, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was receiving a flurry of text messages from Fox News personalities and even Donald Trump Jr. pleading that the president call off the violence. His daughter Ivanka approached him face to face, not once, but twice to ask him to end the insurrection. Hours would pass and numerous lives would be lost as Trump stood by and did nothing, amounting to perhaps the greatest betrayal and dereliction in our country’s entire history.
I now address New Hampshire’s Republican leaders at the local and state level. The assault on democracy has only accelerated since Trump left office. Your party has abandoned truth as a guiding principle, and if not restored, this will lead to political disintegration and violence. Let me rephrase that: if you do not stop playing with fire, you will set the republic ablaze. James Madison famously said that if there was no virtue among us, “no form of government can render us secure.” And I say, if you are unable to summon virtue, because narrow self-interest counsels against doing so, the day may come when you no longer have an office to run for because your lies have led to a general breakdown in order.
The moment demands the type of courage that only Wyoming’s Liz Cheney and New Jersey’s Chris Christie seem capable of delivering — stand up strong and run for office. The rest, either run for office and lie, or speak truth and do not run for office. Republicans in power have failed us for two principal reasons: First, the defense of truth requires a united front, but each self-serving scoundrel has an incentive to hide, placate a misguided base, and pass the buck on to others. Second, when individual leaders do show courage, they are isolated, threatened by thugs, and face a primary challenger willing to lie. Tragically, GOP leaders have mostly chosen to equivocate and cower, hoping to ride it out in hiding. Each time they do so, the threat grows and the caucus of reasonable voices dwindles.
Politicians lie and misrepresent all of the time. But there is a big difference between bending the truth about taxes or healthcare on the one hand, and the outcome of a free and fair election on the other. The former is about policy, the latter is about the social contract. Because of lies, Americans have now lost faith in the social contract. Because of lies, too many Americans (both Democrats and Republicans) no longer trust the process of free and fair elections. Because of lies, Americans have turned to violence and will do so again.
On the final day of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked what type of government the founders had crafted, and he said “A republic, if we can keep it. Our responsibility is to keep it.” This is a critical moment in our nation’s history, and keeping the American experiment alive now depends on your ability to tell the truth. Stand now and be counted.
Quddus Z. Snyder Ph.D. lives in Eaton.
