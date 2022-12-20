I had a bad dream last night. First I dreamt that my beloved Boston Bruins had moved to Joplin, Mo. Then I dreamt that my beloved village of North Conway had been replaced with an Ikea furniture store, due to a thing called paid parking.
My distressed state eased as I woke up, relieved to find that my Bruins had won their 12th game in a row at the Boston Garden, and my favorite village was just fine with kids playing in Schouler Park and lots of folks enjoying a stroll down Main Street.
Then I picked up The Conway Daily Sun at the Stairway Cafe and was shocked to discover the selectmen were discussing the very same paid parking thing that was in my dream.
I found the paid parking proposal on the town website, which said it would generate $1.1 million. Wow … that is a lot of money, but only a projection, right? I wondered about the track record of projections like this by the town. I called the Sun and they referred me to an article about a similar paid parking plan put in place summers near the river. Those projected revenues were $270,000, but the town collected $79,000. Well, that is a bit off, so how is the $1.1 million number realistic, I asked myself.
I reread the paid parking report. It said 447 parking spaces would be occupied for four hours on every day of every month. It seemed like a lot.
I spoke to the Zeb’s manager. He told me he has walked the village several times, counting spaces and came up with 300 spaces that were within a comfortable walking distance of the village. So how did the town get to 447 spaces? I asked. He said spaces on Pine Street and south of the village, even the Depot Street lot must have been included.
I thought about when I would walk my dog in the months in January, March or April, when few people would be parking in the village at all, most especially midweek.
I wonder how the town could project all 447 spaces being occupied for almost one half of the day, even outside of a weekend. Suddenly, it came to me: The $1.1 million number is clearly so flawed that passing the paid parking plan could not possibly be done by any well-informed public servant. I felt much better.
On the way home, I tried to email my dear Auntie Gertrude from my cellphone. But I was unable to get a connection as there were so many users on this busy day all tied into one cell tower,
Then it dawned on me the paid parking program would rely on mobile phone connections for the app it would use to work at all. And what about my Auntie Gertrude, who still has a flip phone? Another reason this plan could not possibly pass.
I continued my walk and passed a couple sitting on a park bench together, arguing loudly. One mentioned she is a Conway resident, the other sounds like she is from the village of North Conway. They are going at each other on the topic of paid parking, with the Conway person saying how $1.1 million will save her so much on her tax bill and who cares about the village.
The village person shouts back that the $1.1 million number is rubbish, her tax bill will not go down, and the village is just as important as any other town in the valley, including Conway.
OMG, I thought. This plan passed by the selectmen has now pitted Conway residents against North Conway residents.
I stopped by The Met on my way home for a coffee. The employees were mad as hell. Where are we to park? they ask. They might have to walk from Depot Street, a half-mile away, or a lot called HEB, at the back of a restaurant called Vito Marcello’s. Right now they are parking due to the benevolence of the owner of a private lot in Norcross Circle, but those parking spots will quickly be absorbed by visitors looking for free parking. An unintended consequence of this paid parking plan, they tell me, and I have to agree it is something so many other owners of private lots will have to face.
That evening, I am so upset I can’t sleep. So upset that the selectmen could have passed something so financially flawed, something that has unleashed a kind of range war of sorts within the community. Just maybe this budget committee I am hearing about will realize the fantasy of this plan and be against it. The whole thing is so sad and so unnecessary.
If only more research could have been done. I fear waking up and finding that indeed the Bruins have moved to Joplin, that paid parking has been instituted in the village of North Conway and that Ikea has filed for a building permit in the village.
Peter Edwards is co-owner of Zeb’s in North Conway Village.
