I had a bad dream last night. First I dreamt that my beloved Boston Bruins had moved to Joplin, Mo. Then I dreamt that my beloved village of North Conway had been replaced with an Ikea furniture store, due to a thing called paid parking.

My distressed state eased as I woke up, relieved to find that my Bruins had won their 12th game in a row at the Boston Garden, and my favorite village was just fine with kids playing in Schouler Park and lots of folks enjoying a stroll down Main Street.

