Before you believe the lies being spread about SB 249, read the bill for yourself. It is the bipartisan compromise that the vast majority of locals have been asking for. It doesn't take away a town's right to regulate vacation rentals. In fact, it gives towns rights they currently do not have, like the right for local fire chiefs to inspect single-family homes for fire and safety issues, which is currently banned under NH RSA 153:14-II. (See the bill below.)
Here is what the bill really looks like.
• The bipartisan bill was sponsored by both the Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate, our state Sens. Jeb Bradley and Donna Soucy.
• It supports personal property rights to buy, sell or rent your home.
• Defines short-term rentals as residential stays, allowed in all N.H. residential zones.
• SB 249 gives each town the sole right to license, inspect, register and regulate them as the voters see fit, through warrant articles and zoning approved by the voters, just like any other residential property.
• The bill would allow towns to collect a registration fee from STR owners. I have personally asked Sen. Bradley to amend it in committee, to increase the annual fee to cover the town's cost of compliance in addition to registration.
• The bill would require STR owners to register with the town within 30 days of advertising the property for rent.
• The bill would require STR owners to provide the name, address and telephone number of a person within the state who is authorized to accept service of process for any legal proceeding or problems at the property.
Nobody wants to lose his or her right to use their personal property as they see fit as long as it doesn’t interfere with their neighbors' right of quiet enjoyment. Conway's new noise ordinance was successfully enforced this summer, and it seems to have worked well. Let's move the valley forward, not backwards.
The following is the exact language of Bill SB 249.
ANALYSIS: This bill prohibits municipalities from adopting ordinances that ban short-term rentals. This bill also allows municipalities to adopt ordinances requiring the owner of a short-term rental to register the name of a person in state who can receive service of process.
In the Year of Our Lord Two Thousand Twenty Two AN ACT prohibiting planning and zoning ordinances that prohibit short-term rentals.
Be it Enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives in General Court convened:
1. New Paragraph; Zoning Ordinance; Grant of Power. Amend RSA 674:16 by inserting after paragraph V the following new paragraph:
VI. Notwithstanding any provision of law to the contrary, no legislative body of a city, town, or country in which there are located unincorporated towns or unorganized places, shall prohibit the use of a building or structure as a vacation rental or short-term rental nor regulate the use of such structure or building as a vacation or short-term rental based on the structure or building's classification, use, or occupancy. "Short-term rental' or "vacation rental" means any single-family or 2-family building or structure, regardless of how it is owned or occupied and regardless of whether the building or structure is conforming or non-conforming, or offered in whole or in part for rental or transient use. "Vacation rental" or "short-term rental" shall not mean recovery residences nor any nonresidential use, including but not limited to, retail, restaurant, banquet, event hosting, or other similar nonresidential uses.
New Section; Powers of Towns; Ordinances; Short-term Rentals. Amend RSA 31 by inserting after section 103-a the following new section:
31:103-b Short-Term Rentals. A municipality may adopt an ordinance requiring an owner of residential property who wishes to utilize the property for a vacation rental or short-term rental as defined in RSA 674:16, VI to file, within 30 days of advertising such rental, a statement with the town or city clerk of the municipality in which the property is located providing the name, address and telephone number of a person within the state who is authorized to accept service of process for any legal proceeding brought against the owner relating to the rental property. Such person may be the owner of the property. A municipality may establish a reasonable fee to cover the cost to the town or city clerk of maintaining a record of the filings. A municipality may conduct inspection of the property, however the registration of such a rental shall not be contingent upon on inspection of the property, unless there is reasonable suspicion that the property is in violation of any provisions of RSA 48-A:14. The municipality may obtain an administrative inspection warrant under RSA 595-B if the property owner denies the municipal official entry. A municipality may not charge a fee or registration for any other purpose.
3. Effective Date. This act shall take effect July 1, 2022.
Paul Mayer of Glen is the former president of the White Mountain Board of Realtors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.