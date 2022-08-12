National Perspective — David Shribman — September 27, 2017
David Shribman

FRYEBURG, Maine — Make way for turkeys.

No, that's no error. One morning in Maine — many of you parents out there will recognize that as a title of a well-loved 1952 children's book by Robert McCloskey — we did just that, made way for turkeys. There was the lead turkey, and then eight others. We don't know their names, but in McCloskey's classic "Make Way for Ducklings," which won the 1942 Caldecott Medal for illustration in children's literature, the little ducks were called Jack, Kack, Lack, Mack, Nack, Ouack, Pack and Quack.

