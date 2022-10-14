National Perspective — David Shribman — September 27, 2017
Buy Now

David Shribman

He grew up in a town named for the Earth's primary mineral containing lead, which might explain his strength. Galena, Ill., also was the home of nine Civil War generals, including Ulysses S. Grant, which might explain why he became a Marine and later was among the country's most outspoken advocates for veterans of America's wars. As a young man, he set dynamite explosives in a zinc mine, which might explain his appreciation for life above ground. He financed his education as a bartender, janitor and night watchman, which might explain his reverence for learning. He was my friend and teacher, which explains everything.

James Edward Wright — historian and college president, professor and mentor, a man of dry wit and moist tears, as comfortable deep in the archives as he was examining baseball box scores — died Monday. He was 83. He was the guiding light to generations of Dartmouth College students who flocked to his courses (almost always oversubscribed), who flunked his courses (there were more than a few), and whose lives and interests (some of them landed on Capitol Hill) were fostered by his courses.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.