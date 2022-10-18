The sanctity of life issue is a national destiny determining moral/political conflict. I shall expound on this statement from a biblical perspective.
There have been other occasions of moral/political conflicts in our nation’s short, but impactful influence on the evolution of human societies and governments. The American Civil War to end slavery being our most epic moral struggle. The current struggles associated with abortion is another.
From the account of creation described in the Book of Genesis until the American Declaration of Independence all nations were governed by authoritarian rule with monarchies being the most common.
From the onset the American new and radical idea of governance is based on the declaration of the “(self-evident truth) that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are life…”. Any act that denies any innocent human their God given right to life is evil.
Reproductive rights do in fact exist. There are laws to protect this right, such as the right not to be raped. However, this reproductive right, like other rights, does not exist whenever they infringe on the rights of others. Slavery denied the right of the enslaved to enjoy freedom for a specific class of people — African Americans. An abortion infringes on the right of life of a specific class of people — the innocent unborn.
Many who seek election view the God-fearing citizenry as being a nuisance for being guided to vote based on their faith. Having finally lost the right to privacy constitutional argument that Roe v Wade rested on; the abortion-rights lobby is fuming. The tide has turned on the half century struggle over abortion. Abortion is now a matter to be determined by each of the 50 states — not the federal government.
God promises to heal our land if his people humble themselves and pray. For 50 years God’s people have prayed and voted. The overturning of Roe is part of God healing our land. God’s people are called to help determine America’s future course. Unbelievers have the right to vote and hold elective offices as do Bible believers who must measure the moral fitness of any person who refuses to recognize and defend the sanctified life of an innocent child
This may seem to be a religious view on a political issue, to which I respond, “So what if it is”? Making American laws is often all about legislating morality. The ongoing question is. “Whose morality will we legislature?”
Voters should reject the prevarication on the abortion issue by every Democrat running for public office. As they clamor for votes, Democratic candidates declare their unanimous position that the reproductive rights of women are greater than the right to life itself for innocent not yet born human beings. The right that any person can end the life of any innocent person, for any reason, does not exist morally, and it should not exist in our laws.
In his piece entitled Reproductive rights, Dr. John Burroughs opines, “…the future of reproductive rights now belongs in the hands of the voters who SHOULD (emphasis mine) elect congressional and state legislators who support their personal view…”. Burroughs, the husband of Democratic incumbent, Rep. Anita Burroughs, is banking on the belief (or hope) that voters will look beyond many of the Biden-induced and Democratic-partisan-produced distresses. Democrats cannot and should not win based on their recent actions, which have resulted in high inflation, high energy costs, the Biden/Harris-created sieve of a southern border, abandoning our allies on the Afghan battlefield, as well as the attempt to buy the votes of young people by forgiving student loans. Russian President Putin knew he could invade Ukraine once Biden demonstrated that he was a “cut-and-run” sort of military leader. The Democrats desperately need an issue they can rally around. They are investing their political future on a dishonest barbaric message that condones the death of an innocent person in favor of providing a right of convenience to women only.
In his column, “Me and Democrats,” author William Marvel astutely observes, “The country has divided into two factions, each of which bases its own virtue on opposing the evils it sees in the other. I can no longer say which side is better, but I have little doubt which one is worse.”
I remember the day when, as a state senator, I joined with Democratic senators Robert Preston, of Rye, and Bobby Stephen, of Manchester, who were strong pro-life advocates. In 1985, we each voted in support of SB 39 which declared that human life began at conception. Neither Preston nor Stephen would be supported by today’s Democratic party bosses or most registered democratic voters despite their excellent records of being effective legislators.
It is very clear the Democratic Party has made pro-reproductive rights the litmus test to becoming this party’s nominee. It is the Republican Party that continues to nominate pro-life and pro-choice candidates alike. The Democratic, non-bending, extreme position on abortion makes every Democratic candidate, by definition, an extremist.
The insidious, deliberate politicizing of abortion in order to gain voter support through partisan means has become the line drawn in our nation’s moral sand. Taking the position that any human right, including a woman’s reproductive right, is greater than the right of innocent babies to enjoy the fullness of a God-given right to life itself is abhorrent to a creator God.
There are many non-religious people and pro-life voters who are registered Democrats. They share an ontological foundation that guides them towards a quasi-pro-life position. Their softer approach often makes exceptions for the life of the mother, rape and incest. It is from the pro-life and quasi-pro-life ranks that compassion, human rights, social justice and freedom best flows. The empty cistern of Democratic policies is evident. Sadly, the Democrats’ 2022 political aspirations rests on the morally reprehensible denial of the sanctity of human life.
Mark Hounsell lives in Conway.
