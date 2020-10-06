As a historian and former teacher myself, I read with consternation Tom McLaughlin’s column, which complained that “nothing by white men is allowed in a ... high school English class.”
Did Mr. McLaughlin lodge a similar complaint when all that was taught in high school English classes were works by white men? That we should be required to elevate Hemingway over Achebe, Fitzgerald over Morrison, Faulkner over Wright and Baldwin seems rather a narrow-minded view of literature.
What is wrong with a high school English teacher trying to introduce his or her students to a broader array of excellent writers? Mr. McLaughlin denigrated the work of Nikole Hannah-Jones by referring to her having “won” a Pulitzer Prize, the clear implication being that it had been awarded to her simply because of the color of her skin and that she didn’t really deserve it.
Having lived the first 62 years of my life in the South, I am all too familiar with the efforts of old white men to belittle the accomplishments of women and people of color, in any and all endeavors, no matter the level of achievement, in order to keep them in their place. We don’t like it when they get too uppity, do we?
We can all recall how a similar demographic cast aspersions on the educational accomplishments of President Barack Obama (“he must have gotten into Harvard through affirmative action”).
My real beef with Mr. McLaughlin, however, is regarding his statements concerning “revisionist history.”
He seemed to take particular exception to the quotation from Ms. Hannah-Jones’ work: “The white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world.”
Any historian worth his or her salt could readily offer any number of salient examples to support that particular assertion: the providing of blankets that had been deliberately contaminated with smallpox to Native Americans; any number of massacres of same, starting with the Trail of Tears and culminating with the “Battle” of Wounded Knee; lynchings of Black men (and women and children, on occasion — remember Emmett Till?) who threatened the White Order by trying, for example, to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to vote or attend school; various CIA-approved assassinations around the world in an effort to assure that the leader we preferred in any given country ended up in power; the conquest, torture and attempted exterminations of entire races and ethnicities by Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Hernan Cortes, Francisco Pizarro, King Leopold II of Belgium, etc., etc. Need I continue?
Like Mr. McLaughlin, I bemoan the fact that fewer and fewer Americans understand the founding principles of our country, much less the mechanics of how our constitutional system works. Unlike Mr. McLaughlin, I do not blame that sad fact on “the Left’s control of public education ... and the time of teaching traditional U.S. history” being past.
On the contrary, I believe that “historians” who try to convince students that the world must be viewed through the prism of denial and obfuscation are doing a huge disservice to America’s future scholars.
I would encourage Mr. McLaughlin and his fan base to go back and reread some of the founding documents of this nation, and they might be surprised to find that the authors of those documents were men of The Enlightenment, who actively supported and encouraged education — as opposed to indoctrination and slogan-chanting.
Fortunately for Mr. McLaughlin, most of his fans have such a shallow and insufficient grounding in America’s and the world’s actual history that they mistake his propaganda for erudition, his bellicose verbosity for knowledge. Sad.
Kathi Padgett lives in Tamworth.
