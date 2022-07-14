What disappointments me the most about the overturning of Roe vs. Wade (and that is saying something) is the relentless and pungent ignorance that surrounds the anti-choice movement, especially from white women. The willingness to become pawns so easily in a political movement that was born out of racism and hatred truly makes my blood boil.
The day Supreme Court Justice Amy Barrett was sworn in I tried to start educating myself further. I knew there had to be more to this than what I already knew, a reason why women would celebrate the loss of their own bodily autonomy.
What I have discovered is the blatantly racist history of the anti-choice movement, its polarization simply a tool to politically mobilize evangelicals; people who were becoming increasingly enraged when their still segregated schools (literally nicknamed “Segregation Academies”) were losing their tax exempt status.
A significant catalyst of this was the Green v. Connally 1971 decision in which the court upheld the ruling that a segregated school could not hold tax exception status. Politicians like Paul Weyrich saw an opportunity to mobilize these angry racists who were upset that they could no longer legally continue to treat Black people as second-class citizens, and he turned them into a powerful voting machine.
Weyrich, a religious conservative, had, of his own account, been working for decades to find an issue that would fire up evangelicals enough to create a “moral majority” in the country, “The new political philosophy must be defined by us (conservatives) in moral terms, packaged in non-religious language, and propagated throughout the country by our new coalition,” he wrote in the mid-1970s.
While issues such as pornography and the Equal Rights amendment were considered, it was abortion that became the vehicle for action the right was looking for. Before the late 1970s, abortion was seen as largely a Catholic issue. In fact, a group of 26 evangelical theologians back in 1968 got together under the support of the magazine Christianity Today and the Christian Medical Society to deliberate on the ethics of abortion and concluded that, “individual health, family welfare, and social responsibility” were all possible reasons one may need an abortion.
It would be almost a decade later before religious leaders like Jerry Falwell would use abortion as a means to create the Republican concocted, “Moral Majority,” which strived to control the fate of the country. It may have been desegregation that had begun to pull white evangelicals into politics, but it was abortion that would get them to organize and mobilize enough to win elections.
No example of the power of this political tool is greater than that of the Republican darling, Ronald Reagan. Gov. Reagan himself signed California’s law protecting abortion into place back in the late 1960s with little to no political discourse. However, with Weyrich’s influence already at play, presidential candidate Reagan ran on the opposite platform about a decade later and won against incumbent Jimmy Carter. Because by then you couldn’t run on pro-segregation to fire up a Christian base (a “moral” majority) but you could certainly run on “saving babies.”
And it worked. And we’ve seen it work time and time again. And now we’ve seen how far that political tool can drag us. So when you say you are against abortion and/or it should be “up to the states,” then just know this is what you are actually supporting — a well-organized anger and hatred born out of the desire to bring this country back to a time or segregation and bigotry.
And then we get to everyone’s favorite, “Replacement Theory,” a theory we are all too familiar with now thanks to the likes of FOX News host Tucker Carlson and the terrorist attack in Buffalo a month ago.
Because it’s not enough to fire up the Christian base, they have to expand the base. And how do they do that? Convince all the nice white ladies that having lots of kids is what Jesus wants. And abortion is murder and contraceptives are against God’s plan. White women are baby factories to raise kids that then vote for those good white boys, that “moral majority.”
And you may say you care individually that the maternal mortality rate for Black birthing people is significantly higher than that of white birthing people, but your “movement” doesn’t care. Your movement is consistently linked to neo-Nazism and white supremacy. They support that high death rate.
If this sounds like hyperbole, I wish it was. If you need context, look no further than the congresswoman from Illinois, Mary Miller’s slip up when she announced Trump had delivered a “historic victory for white life,” after the SCOTUS decision. It’s safe to say, they’re not hiding their true goals anymore.
And if I sound hysterical then you’re not paying attention.
There’s so much more to unpack. If you want to learn more, I suggest starting with the history of evangelicals in the anti-choice movement.
Kate Gustafson is a graduate of Kennett High School and NYU.
