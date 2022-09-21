Sept. 15 was in the House Calendar as veto day. The governor had vetoed seven bills that had been passed by the House and Senate. However, that was not the first order of business as we all expected.
In July, the governor had proposed that each household in the state should receive $100 towards their electric bill this winter. Electricity costs were projected to rise by approximately 50 percent, and he recognized that many would be hard pressed to pay their bill.
As House leadership looked at this they discovered there was no way to identify who were New Hampshire residents based on electric bills and second homeowners and folks that had more than two homes would receive the $100.
They decided this was not a good way to assist New Hampshire families. So over the summer they worked on a bill to target money directly to New Hampshire families.
The result on Sept. 15 was a bill was introduced to do exactly that not only for electricity, but also fuel assistance.
When the deadline for filing a bill has passed, the House must suspend the rules and a two-thirds majority of those present is required to suspend the rules. A motion was made to suspend the rules.
After several discussions, both pro and con a vote was taken to suspend the rules and the result was 259 in favor of suspending the rules and 66 opposed. HB 2023 was then introduced: Making appropriations to the department of energy for the state emergency fuel assistance program and a supplemental electric benefit, and relative to the electric low income program fund.
The bill, when signed by the Governor, will provide fuel assistance in the amount of $450 to households making between 60 percent and 75 percent of the state’s median income. This money will go directly to the company providing the fuel whether it is oil, propane, electricity or other forms of heating.
Households will have to apply through Tri-County CAP, if you live in Carroll County, their phone number is (603) 323-7400.
On the electricity side, household earning between 60 percent and 75 percent of the state’s median income will be eligible for $200 to assist with electric bills. Again the application process will be through Tri-County CAP for people in Carroll County.
The bill also provides an additional $7 million dollars to assist those who currently qualify for electrical assistance.
The Legislature certainly recognizes that the dollars appropriated for the fuel assistance and electrical costs for moderate income households will not cover all of the costs associated with the winter heating season and the increase in electrical rates, but we sincerely hope that it will help to relieve the high costs that are being experienced with both electricity and fuel.
As many of you are aware, the state in 2022 has experienced a surplus in revenue. This surplus has allowed us to provide these benefits without raising taxes on any one in the Granite State.
HB 2023 passed on a voice vote. The passage of HB 2023 will not make any changes to the current programs for those making less than 60 percent of the state’s median income. I sincerely hope your household, if qualified, will apply for this help to assist with fuel and electricity costs this winter.
Now back to the reason for the session on Sept. 15, the governor’s vetoes. All of the governor vetoes in the House were sustained except for HB 1454 dealing with siting of landfills.
The House overturned the veto on a vote of 256 to 65. This bill then went to the Senate where it was unable to obtain a two-thirds vote in favor, so the veto was sustained.
Karen Umberger is a Republican representative from Kearsarge. If you have questions on any of these programs, call her at (603) 356-6881 or email karenumberger@gmail.com.
