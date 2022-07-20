After reading the article “Fryeburg selectmen reject Abenaki memorial proposal,” in the July 19 Conway Daily Sun, I was prompted to revisit an article I wrote for the May 11, 1984, issue of the Mountain Ear newspaper.
Yes, it was quite a while ago, but I remember it well as it was one of my favorites to both write and research (thanks very much to the Fryeburg Historical Society and the late Diane Jones). I also remember that at the time I sided with the Indians/Native Americans and did not agree with the 1865 quote by historian Frederick Kidder that I started the story with: “…we must rank the fight of Pequauket as a decisive victory, and Captain Lovewell as a hero, and benefactor to his country."
According to Kidder, in his book 'Captain John Lovewell And His Encounter With the Indians' published in 1865, hostilities between the settlers and the Native Americans were relatively constant from 1675 and 1710.
As I wrote: The Abenakis, of which the Pequawkets were a tribe, and the English signed the Peace of Utrecht in 1713, which brought about a brief hiatus in the hostilities. Inevitably, though, encroachment of Indian lands increased with the growth of the English settlements. Taking advantage of the volatile situation, the French in northern Maine and Canada used this to instigate the Indians to attack the outlying English towns. As in 20th century warfare where the armies of smaller nations are used as pawns by the super powers, so were the Indians used by the French to inflict damage on the English.
Sound familiar?
One of the big reasons that I sided with the Pequawkets was that as a Fryeburg resident I liked learning of their lifestyle when I did the research. They supposedly lived and farmed on the fields next to the Saco River, then were able to hunt and fish for 10 plus miles via canoe on the river (prior to the building of the canal), then “…turn their canoes into the pond, early known as 'Baco Pond,' and after passing over two-and-a-half miles of sparkling water, to draw their canoes on the beach about two miles from their starting point at their village, a distance over which it was easily possible to carry their light craft." Sounded like a perfect, ecologically sound way to live.
However, prior to any battles, the Pequawkets — in fact, most Native Americans — had already been decimated by European diseases, primarily small pox, making every able-bodied hunter extremely important to each tribe.
In my research, I learned that Lovewell was failing as a farmer. After being involved and making his living in wars, farming just wasn’t for him. And, right around that time the Massachusetts governor established a bounty on Indian scalps of a whopping 100 pounds, a sizeable amount of money for a struggling farmer.
In fact, before heading up to Fryeburg, Lovewell and a company of men had gone in search of Indians to kill. They quickly and relatively easily surprised a hunting party and killed and scalped 10, reaping the benefit of 1,000 pounds.
So what was Lovewell’s motive to head further north? Even historians differed —was he a true hero or was he a mercenary? I feel very strongly that he was a mercenary. He might have been a hero back in wartimes, but when he came up to what is now Fryeburg, it sure looks like it was purely for the money.
It was a bloody encounter with no one really winning, but the end result “…was enough to cut the adult male population of the Pequawket tribe almost in half.
They fled the fertile region, leaving it open to occupation by the English… In terms of lives lost, no one won the Battle of Lovewell's Pond, but it forever quieted the resistance of the Indians in northern New England, and opened the White Mountains to subsequent peaceful settlement.”
Yes, I think we should be honoring Powow, Paugus and all the Pequawkets who lived here for hundreds of years and tell the whole history of the Battle of Lovewell’s Pond. Do some research then decide what you think.
Karen Cummings lives in Fryeburg, Maine. Her 1984 Mt. Ear story can be found at www.mtearchronicles.com.
