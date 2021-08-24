Last week, I was a guest on Tom McLaughlin’s Valley Vision political discussion show, “Left and Right,” where I’m left and I’m also right! (Tom has retired his Thursday column, so he won’t be refuting me.) Having cut my television teeth on Tom’s show, I think I’m ready for the next step. They’re looking for a new permanent co-host for “Jeopardy!” following permanent co-host Mike Richards’ hasty exit after a day of filming. I’ll be calling my agent. And my plastic surgeon. (Note to self: Find agent/plastic surgeon.)
The “Left and Right” discussion centered on Afghanistan. After the show, Tom, producer Bill Edmunds and I conversed about how the unfolding of the tragic events overseas caused us to reflect on how fortunate we are to have the many freedoms we too often take for granted. With these freedoms comes responsibility to ensure not merely our own well-being, but the greater well-being of the collective community.
The next morning, I was dwelling on how helpless I feel as we’re bombarded with footage of Afghan reality. I had an early morning meeting, and I took my coonhound Cooper along for the ride. I’d barely left my driveway when I saw something in the road ahead. It wasn’t moving out of the way, and as I approached I could see it was a small hawk. I got out of the car to try to better assess. The bird was clearly injured.
Thank goodness the level-headed Cooper was in the passenger seat and not the raving lunatic Daisy. Cooper studied the situation with the calm manner and decorum for which he is known in all matters that don’t involve food. The school board would do well to invite Cooper to the next contentious meeting as a model of respectful behavior. He could teach any discourteous and trigger-fingered attendees a thing or two. Daisy, I’m afraid, would dive head first into the fray.
As is always the case with neighborhood predicaments, my first call was to my nearest neighbor. Cell service in the area is sketchy, so I don’t know if his phone didn’t ring or if he saw who was on the other end, but he didn’t answer.
Next, I called New Hampshire Fish and Game where I was entered into an automated system and ultimately deposited into a voice mailbox. I then called the Conway Ranger Station and discovered that these folks are not exactly up with the sun.
I was left with my fallback. I called Conway Police Department, apologizing to the dispatcher for bothering her with something not actually a law enforcement issue. As usual, Conway PD came to the rescue. I took a seat on a rock and awaited reinforcements. I’d long missed my meeting, but I wasn’t about to abandon the helpless creature. I know well the predators roaming these woods, not the least of which are my two barn cats!
Officer James arrived armed with implements necessary for any successful rescue mission: gloves and a box. “Do you have a towel?” I asked.
He did not, and responded, “I’ve never done this before.” Hmm ... they’d deployed a novice, but no matter. This was not my first bird rodeo. Officer James watched over the victim while I went home to retrieve a towel.
He may have been a neophyte, but he was a natural. He draped the towel over the bird, covering its eyes, gently picked it up and placed it in the box, careful all the while not to hurt what appeared to be a damaged wing. His execution was exemplary!
When I called the station later to check on my feathered friend, I learned that Cathie Gregg from Elaine Conners Center for Wildlife had retrieved it. I spoke to Cathie and learned that this was a fledgling broad-winged hawk, the 13th to arrive at the center this summer. She explained that they try to fly before they’re able, and often fall into roads and get hit by cars, which appears to have been the case here. I knew this baby was in good hands.
From the horrific scenes in Afghanistan to the misinformation wars here at home driving divisiveness and a perverted misrepresentation of freedom, how gratifying to have people purely caring about and caring for a bird that needed help. This was welcome validation that we’re not helpless, we can contribute in our own way, and there is goodness and decency in so many.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
