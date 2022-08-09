Kansas voters went to the polls last week in the first state constitutional amendment challenge to established abortion rights. Kansans were deciding whether abortion protections, supposedly “enshrined” in the state’s constitution, would be abolished in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs which overturned both Roe and Casey.
“Enshrined” ain’t what it used to be. My online source, Oxford Languages (because who really walks across the room to the bookshelf anymore?) defines enshrine as to “preserve (a right, tradition, or idea) in a form that ensures it will be protected and respected.” This sounds pretty solid to me, so much so that I’ve lobbied to have abortion rights “enshrined” in New Hampshire’s Constitution. However, it’s a step New Hampshire’s arguably “pro-choice” and less arguably “politically calculating” Republican governor has refused to take.
And now I’m forced to wonder what, if anything, “enshrining” in a state constitution ensures, if it can simply be legislated or voted out. Abortion rights are codified in Maine, but as in Kansas, nothing can be taken for granted. Rights are fragile, and prone to revocation with shifts in the political winds.
As the Kansas vote drove home, reproductive rights are supported by the vast majority of Americans, across the political chasm. Hopefully enough voters are tired of having restrictions shoved down their throats that their distress will be reflected in the November election.
Kansas had a big news week certainly, but the state has more relevance locally than many realize. I was born there. Call me Dorothy — with four Totos. I’ve written extensively about Bronxville, N.Y., but it was all a cover. OK, I grew up in Bronxville, but Topeka is actually my home town. Kansas is a deeply red state, which is why, at 4 months old, I chose to leave. I couldn’t take it another minute. To say Kansas is conservative is an understatement. Kansas hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.
Johnson, a Texan, is undoubtedly rolling in his grave — and cursing up a storm as he was prone to do — at the relentless assault on democracy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. You know Greg, he’s the governor who, after stripping rape victims of abortion options, vowed to eliminate rape in the state. How’s that going, Greg? Statistics indicate that it’s not going well.
Back to Kansas. Prior to the vote, Stephen McAllister, law professor and Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Kansas, said that the anti-abortion lobby was “being disingenuous, and the real goal of the amendment (was) to pave the way for the Republican-led legislature to pass an outright abortion ban in its next session in January.” That McAllister chose to weigh in with honesty and transparency is especially credible due to his close ties with the crazies. One item he may want to remove from his otherwise impressive resume is that he once clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. A feather in his cap? I think not so much.
McAllister goes on to say of Kansas legislators, “Their big lie is that they simply want to clear the decks so we can have reasonable debate on what regulations might be appropriate, and that is not it at all. The goal is to clear the decks so they can ban abortion next session. That’s what this is about … where we’re headed with bans and trying to make things crimes, I find appalling and unacceptable.”
Kansas is hardly the only state with tone-deaf legislators, not to mention deceptive. Having recently relocated to Maine, I can’t help but fear for my new state. If Paul LePage ends up back in the Maine State House, reproductive rights will very likely take a thrashing, despite his paltry attempts to deflect the issue. (Do you have a uterus, Paul? No? Then stay out of mine.)
If LePage gets restored to the corner office, it’s my Maine residency that might be aborted. I may have to follow that yellow brick road from whence I came, and head right back to Kansas. After all, there’s no place like home.
