Kansas voters went to the polls last week in the first state constitutional amendment challenge to established abortion rights. Kansans were deciding whether abortion protections, supposedly “enshrined” in the state’s constitution, would be abolished in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs which overturned both Roe and Casey.

“Enshrined” ain’t what it used to be. My online source, Oxford Languages (because who really walks across the room to the bookshelf anymore?) defines enshrine as to “preserve (a right, tradition, or idea) in a form that ensures it will be protected and respected.” This sounds pretty solid to me, so much so that I’ve lobbied to have abortion rights “enshrined” in New Hampshire’s Constitution. However, it’s a step New Hampshire’s arguably “pro-choice” and less arguably “politically calculating” Republican governor has refused to take.

