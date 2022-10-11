A Washington Post article titled “After Roe, teens are teaching themselves sex ed, because the adults won’t” describes “a burgeoning movement of high-schoolers nationwide ... stepping up to demand more comprehensive lessons on reproduction, contraception and abortion.” We don’t want teens teaching teens. I myself learned about sex on the streets of Bronxville. It wasn’t pretty. I went to a slumber party where no slumber actually happened, and an erudite few regaled the rest of us with a wealth of information, all of it wrong. Then there was my mother, product of a religious upbringing, who told me “The husband plants a seed in the wife’s tummy.”

To this day, I’m not sure she has any idea what was going on in her bedroom nor how she became impregnated.

