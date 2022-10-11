A Washington Post article titled “After Roe, teens are teaching themselves sex ed, because the adults won’t” describes “a burgeoning movement of high-schoolers nationwide ... stepping up to demand more comprehensive lessons on reproduction, contraception and abortion.” We don’t want teens teaching teens. I myself learned about sex on the streets of Bronxville. It wasn’t pretty. I went to a slumber party where no slumber actually happened, and an erudite few regaled the rest of us with a wealth of information, all of it wrong. Then there was my mother, product of a religious upbringing, who told me “The husband plants a seed in the wife’s tummy.”
To this day, I’m not sure she has any idea what was going on in her bedroom nor how she became impregnated.
Thankfully, things are different for today’s teens. Ten years ago, New Hampshire adopted a grant-funded sex education program for teens that’s proven highly effective called Get Real. The program emphasizes social and emotional skills as key to healthy relationships and responsible decision making. Information is medically accurate and age-appropriate and is shown to delay sex, parents are empowered to be the primary sexuality educators of their children. Get Real and comparable programs have led to lower teen pregnancies nationwide. For the past 10 years Get Real has been utilized in Manchester and Sullivan County, identified as areas of at-risk youth with the state’s highest teen pregnancy rates. The research is in, and Get Real is a win, win, win. Finally, we’ve gotten something right.
Wait, I’ve spoken too soon. Last week, for the first time since its implementation, funding for Get Real has been threatened. Huh? If ever a segment of state government needed an overhaul, it’s the Executive Council. Three members — the usual suspects — halted funding. The genophobes are Joe Kenney, David Wheeler and Ted Gatsas. Their “reasoning” defies reason, and any of the paltry excuses they’ve put forth are an attempt to mask the real issue which is that Get Real, proven effective at delaying the onset of sexual activity, was developed by the Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts. I see the problem. It’s Massachusetts, isn’t it?
Patricia Tilley, director of the Division of Public Health Services, told councilors the program would benefit an estimated 975 teens over three years. She explained (slowly, I imagine) that the program is taught by community health providers, and not only does it requires parental permission, it “encourages ongoing parental involvement.”
Wheeler objected to the program, saying, “It’s only abstaining from anything that can get you pregnant. They are not saying you should abstain from oral sex, anal sex, girl on girl, or boy on boy.” He actually said this. Out loud. And he wasn’t through. “The parent needs to know that they are teaching that you can have sex whether you are ready or not and we’re not going to tell the parents.” What part about Get Real’s mission to “empower parents to be the primary sexuality educators of their children” does he not understand? Wheeler also said he doesn’t think minors should be having sex without first talking to their parents, as I’m sure he himself did. I mean, who doesn’t?
Both councilors showed touching empathy for the naive (read ignorant) parents, displaying valiant efforts to shield them from deception. Kenney said he needs more assurance that the program requires parental permission. I’d recommend for starters he look at the Get Real website. “We are on a fact-finding mission here,” Kenney said, apparently seeking facts of the alternative variety.
Kenney also said he was mindful of parental concerns about children being “oversexualized” in school. Republicans are rallying around the fabricated issue du jour — the sexualization of children by schools. Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko wrote a piece for The Washington Times offering more than a few insights about how schools sexually indoctrinate the youth of America. “The far left has been hard at work normalizing the sexualization of young children ... schools have become Ground Zero for sexualization and indoctrination.”
The same sexually impaired councilors who voted to halt the funding had previously approved it. In a moment of amnesia, likely of the selective variety, Kenney and Wheeler claimed not to recall having voted for the funding in the past — much like Herschel Walker doesn’t remember paying for at least one abortion. Cinde Warmington, the Executive Council’s lone voice of reason, let alone its link to reality, said “This program is intended to help our most vulnerable teenagers ... If someone wants to reduce rates of sexually transmitted diseases, teenage pregnancy, and abortion, then they would be in support of this program.”
There seems to be a lot of dysfunction on the Executive Council, I’m guessing much of it erectile. But don’t despair, gentlemen. Cognitive behavioral therapy can help, along with a prescription or two. Perhaps eventually you’ll be able to actually serve the people of New Hampshire, but until then — and until you yourselves get real — you’ll need to be voted out of office.
