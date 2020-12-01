I’m delighted to report that libertarianism is alive and well in the Granite State, thanks in no small part to the Free State Project that in 2003 honored New Hampshire by selecting ours as the state to migrate to so as to create a bastion for libertarianism.
Between requiring that members sign an intent-to-relocate to N.H. and touting “Liberty Meetups, “ their website makes the Free State Project look like a cross between a cult and eHarmony. The libertarian mascot is the porcupine, referred to on some of their social media as “a cute and cuddly creature. “ I don’t know about libertarians, but I have a dog who’s tried repeatedly to cuddle with porcupines, and this has never work out well for him.
A group of Republican state representatives is pressing for the impeachment of Gov. Chris Sununu over his handling of the pandemic, alleging he is exceeding his constitutional authority and thereby, according to Rep. and Free Stater Mike Sylvia, “violating the rights of our people. “ Republicans eating their own. Not something we see every day!
Sununu’s office had no response. I’m not surprised. I’ve never received a response to my letters, and my letters actually have merit. Although to be fair, upon learning I could sign up to receive a birthday card I didn’t hesitate and I received a card from Chris in July, with sincerest wishes to me for a happy 35th. OK, I’m not 35, but I found it impudent — forward, actually — to have been asked. (Chris, you’re a married man!)
As COVID-19 cases escalated, Sununu implemented an 11th-hour mandatory mask order, and the Free Staters are up in arms. Hence the impeachment attempt. Sylvia and his cronies believe Sununu’s efforts to contain the pandemic and keep us safe equate to overreach in the “Live Mask-free and Die “ state.
Sylvia asserts, “Some of these things, they just don’t fit our Constitution. “ Hmmm... Since March, Sununu has been relying on emergency statute RSA 4:45 that authorizes the governor, among other things, to “perform and exercise such ... functions, powers and duties as are necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of the civilian population. “ If I’m not mistaken, our statutes are compliant with our Constitution.
Sylvia has hardly had time to read the state Constitution as he’s been busy entertaining his “home “ town of Belmont with his fun-loving and eccentric antics. Where to begin? He moved to Belmont from New York in 2012 and ran for office — also in 2012 — swearing under oath that he’d been a New Hampshire resident the requisite two years. The Belknap County Sheriff’s Office reported him to N.H. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, who tried to sweep the matter under the proverbial rug. Then MacDonald’s office referred the matter to the Republican-controlled House. (Does anyone else see a conflict?)
But truly our AG has had far more pressing matters such as investigating me for voter fraud pursuant to my recent column “Vote Early and Vote Often. “
Maskless Mike asserts he lived in Laconia prior to Belmont, but the address he supplied houses a karate dojo and a storage unit. (This sounds akin to holding a press conference at “The Four Seasons. “) Perhaps it’s not so far-fetched that he’d reside in a storage unit. In 2018, the town of Belmont filed a suit alleging that Sylvia had been living in a garage and camper, unpermitted and with no working septic. He claims to have moved out after the suit was filed, but Belmont’s code enforcement officer testified to having witnessed otherwise.
A judge barred Sylvia from living at his property until it has been brought into compliance. Sylvia responded on Facebook, “If one is truly an owner, there is no need to ask for permission to use that which is owned. To be required to seek permission, such as applying for a building permit, is contrary to our right of holding property. “ Sylvia also claims to be the victim of “a political witchhunt. “ Is it me, or does that have an aura of familiarity?
According to New Hampshire voter resource Citizens Count, Sylvia’s marital status is unknown. Allow me to fill in that blank — assuming he’s straight, no woman with her faculties intact is going to live in a van or garage without a working septic system. I proclaim Mike to be single with no romantic prospects on the horizon.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
