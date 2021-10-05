Sunday saw a nationwide demonstration against restrictions on reproductive health care as protesters gathered for rallies in cities across the country marking the latest Women's March. The protests were sandwiched between recent and imminent unthinkable setbacks in women’s rights to privacy and authority in their own healthcare decisions.
Despite the justices' recent claims otherwise, Donald Trump's far right Supreme Court is staggeringly partisan and a threat to our hard-earned freedoms. A shocking decision via midnight shadow docket allowed the new Texas abortion law to be enacted last month regardless of its dubious constitutionality.
Of particular note is Clarence Thomas, who has long been vying to upend abortion precedent. Thomas is described by political science professor Corey Robin as "a black jurist whose conservatism is defined by the interests of black people as he understands them."
In the Texas ruling, we have irrefutable proof that he understands them not one iota. The Texas law is devastating for women of color. Then again, as we learned during Anita Hill's 1991 Senate hearing, Clarence seems to think women of color enjoy jokes about pubic hair.
On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court will hear the case challenging the constitutionality of a new Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. I have a sick feeling that Roe v. Wade and women are truly imperiled.
Donald Trump, who couldn't keep his hands off women's bodies, also couldn't keep his hands out of their health care. He hobbled Title X, the federal program helping to fund affordable reproductive healthcare for low income women. Title X went into effect under Republican President Richard Nixon and was supported by a bipartisan Congress. How far we've fallen. Title X was salvaged this week when the Biden administration revoked the Trump-imposed restrictions.
Far-right legislators are expending considerable energy to quash the rights of women and girls to devastating consequences.
As I was writing my previous column on reproductive rights being effectively nullified in the state of Texas, New Hampshire's Executive Council was working to dismantle the same rights in our state. They voted to defund health-care contracts with Planned Parenthood, among other providers, a move that Kayla Montgomery of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, called “shameful.”
Of the vote, Planned Parenthood wrote, "Joe Kenney, Ted Gatsas and Dave Wheeler continued to demonstrate to their constituents that they do not support creating healthy communities or supporting quality public health outcomes. Janet Stevens, who had previously pledged to protect her constituents' health care today, made it clear that she will vote to block access to care."
Shameful indeed. Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas thinks the morning-after pill is an "abortion pill," pretty much confirming that men — and/or idiots — have absolutely no business legislating women's health care. Our valley's representative on the Executive Council is Joe Kenney from Wakefield. He can be reached at joseph.d.kenney@nh.gov, and I'm sure he would welcome all our feedback.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) said, "Voting against this contract is not going to stop one single abortion in New Hampshire, but it is going to stop thousands of people from accessing quality, affordable health care." It's that simple. Is there truly anyone who doesn't understand this?
Gov. Chris Sununu was noticeably in absentia during the Executive Council vote, albeit figuratively. He's talking the talk, but it's quite clear what he's not doing. His bid for Maggie Hassan's Senate seat may have just lost its teeth.
I never had to concern myself with abortion rights. Roe v. Wade passed in 1973, well before I might have had a need for it. When I came of age, it was there in the background, assumed as a right. While I always appreciated how hard fought was the victory, in my wide-eyed innocence I believed the war was over.
I'm no longer so innocent, I no longer assume, and saddest of all I know longer believe. As is simply the luck of the draw, I've never needed to avail myself of the landmark Roe decision.
Still, as the years have passed and I've been witness to the horrors of sexual violence and the havoc wreaked on women's lives, I've become increasingly passionate about the need for reproductive rights and a legal avenue to choice.
Those who would be reckless with women's lives simply should not be legislators. Allow women to deal with our own lives, our own beliefs, our own God. Get out of our business, and for God's sake, don't relegate us to back alleys.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.