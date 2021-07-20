As I write, a wonderful person I've had the great privilege of calling a friend is undergoing heart surgery at Maine Med. I thought I'd distract myself by writing about any of a plethora of issues, many of which I hope will not continue to define our current political climate, but I cannot keep my mind from circling back to the patient and his wife and family. As they await word, they can do little more than trust.
A few years ago, I was the one in the waiting room at Maine Med as my son was undergoing a lengthy procedure for a very dangerous condition. I know well the helplessness that permeates every thought and action as the minutes turn into hours. Aware that the highly skilled and specialized surgeons don't know everything, I had to trust that they knew enough — enough that just as I'd said goodbye to my son, I'd also be saying hello.
When it comes to medicine, what do we have, if not trust? Trained and skilled professionals have dedicated their lives to healing, utilizing the research and techniques available as breakthroughs, and successful clinical trials continue to improve and refine health-care options. Answers and modifications are continually sought, offering promise and at times crushing disappointment.
We really have no choice but to trust and to hope that the best the experts can offer — the most advanced science — is enough.
This makes the resistance to COVID-19 vaccinations all the more confounding. Vaccination is the key to quelling this pandemic that's ravaged the world, and its politiciziation is absolutely bizarre. In addition, the incredibly effective and safe vaccines developed at unparalleled speed were a feather in the cap of the prior administration.
Here in the Northeast I'm preaching more to the choir than not, but the "nots" are still shockingly plentiful, and COVID cases are on the rise in every state. With the Delta variant spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated, many of the fully vaccinated have returned to mask-wearing, also inexplicably politicized.
There's always been a fringe element willing to latch onto unsubstantiated and alarmist propaganda, but this widespread vaccine aversion is unprecedented in my lifetime. Hardly any of us has had polio. Or smallpox. Both diseases have been eradicated in the United States. It's no longer necessary to suffer through many of the dangerous childhood diseases I contracted. (I don't know about you, but mumps wasn't a good look for me.)
I considered the COVID vaccine to be a celebration of life. Not just my life, but those around me as well, and a return to the life we'd known. There's nothing evil and nothing political. This is the cure we've anxiously awaited, and its efficacy is established.
The nature of science is that, while based upon fact, it's also fluid and evolving, and the nature of human beings is that we're fallible. Still, we build on the information we have at hand and we strive always to improve.
We should listen to scientists about science and to doctors and medical experts about this incredible opportunity to defeat a pandemic and restore our collective physical health.
Our collective mental health is quite another matter. Perhaps my personal failure, shared with countless others, has been my persistent belief that reason would surely take hold and the continuously reinforced derangement and rejection of a cure would eventually respond to the light of day. Fool me once ...
What has happened to our supposedly educated and free-thinking populace that we know better than doctors, but we don't know better than to allow ourselves to be indoctrinated by disinformation marketing itself as news? And that we've allowed incendiary politics to infiltrate and saturate our minds so as to inform every thought and every movement?
With the virus rapidly evolving, the opportunity to eradicate COVID is now — if it's not already too late. As for the resistance, a new approach is sorely needed. At issue seems to be an inability to discern fact from fiction. I daresay unplugging and dusting off one's own critical thinking skills would go far toward easing divisiveness and recognizing that the enemy is not living next door. Our real and common enemy is a pandemic.
Postscript: I got the excellent news tonight that my friends' trust in their team at Maine Med was well-placed.
