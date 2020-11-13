There's been quite a hullaballoo from high-level Republicans about widespread mail-in voting fraud, and I'm inclined to agree with their assertions. What rational, intelligent person wouldn't have voted for Donald Trump, this man of magnificent brilliance? Trump has long been alarmed by large-scale absentee voting and its potential for fraudulently skewing the numbers. During his campaign, as the pandemic found more and more people opting to vote by mail, Trump stated on FOX "News" that "ballots (are) being sent to everybody and their dogs, OK? Dogs are getting them." Since dogs had the option to mail their ballots, could they possibly have decided the election? OMG, that's the answer! It was the dogs! How else could Trump have lost?
I've been considering the very stable genius' insight on this issue of dogs voting. It's widely known that dogs are not Trump voters. The president has actually been very insulting to dogs. In addition to multiple others, he called Omarosa "a dog." No wonder dogs are upset! Who wouldn't be offended by being compared to Omarosa? And take it from me, dogs hold grudges. Did FBI Director Christopher Wray investigate the dog voting bloc prior to testifying before Congress that there had been no evidence of “any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election?"
I wondered why New Hampshire went so blue while as recently as October it was considered a swing state, but it's beginning to make sense. During the pandemic, dogs, like toilet paper, have been hot commodities and have been flying off the shelter shelves. In addition, there's been a monumental shift in the dog demographic. Many of New Hampshire's shelter dogs have been brought in from kill shelters in Southern states. (For the uninitiated, kill shelters are shelters that euthanize Biden voters.)
True confession: I've never walked out of an animal shelter empty-handed. I have five rescue dogs — hounds, mostly — and there's nothing I wouldn't put past them. These are five wily, conniving, election-stealing dogs. Had Trump not offended them, he'd certainly have had their votes locked in as, with one exception, my dogs are from deeply red states.
Of the 423,291 votes for Biden/Harris in New Hampshire, how many were absentee ballots cast by dogs? Our own Conway Area Humane Society drove a van to Texas in August and returned with 29 dogs. In other words, 29 Biden votes!
I happen to have one of CAHS' Lone Star rejects from a couple of years ago, and I don't imagine I'll be going the Texas route again. Jack is not the biggest dog in our household, but he makes up for it with a Texas-sized personality and unadulterated brashness. He's both vocal and physical in his considerable efforts to make his wishes known, and he utilizes a compilation of communication tactics — bordering on harassment — to alert me that it's nearing meal time.
Like any Texan, Jack loves to ride horses, and since we have none, his sister Molly fills that role. (For you "Schitt's Creek" fans, don't worry — it's his sister.)
Molly is from Georgia, and lodged in her ribcage are BB pellets some abominable form of humanity shot into her when she was a puppy. There's Melvin from Maryland, the mildest mannered and least threatening. OK, he's a wimp. Daisy's big eyes are a window to what's behind them, which isn't much. She has the same vacant stare of the polygamists' wives seen in Utah's southwestern corner from whence she came. Cooper, a Mississippian who once lived on the streets and ate from garbage cans, has been all over Pizzagate. Anything having to do with pizza, actually. And rounding out the pack is Scott, a born and bred Granite Stater who ... oh, never mind. He's the husband.
In his 2024 bid for the White House, Donnie would be well-advised to rethink his position on dogs. Presumably by then he will be long-divorced (I predict papers will be filed Jan. 21), and he might consider filling the loneliness in his house — or his cell — with a canine companion. That might go a long way toward repairing species relations.
And certainly he ought to be sensitive to the feelings of dogs before he insults them with indelicate comparisons to unsavory people. Then again, you can't teach an old dog new tricks. Bye, Felicia!
