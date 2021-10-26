“In a world where you can be anything, be kind.” These were the words adorning a face mask worn by my best friend as she left Hannaford last week. A man walking in directed an audible obscenity toward her. I’m not going to repeat said obscenity in a family newspaper, but it started with “Biden” and ended with a word that rhymes with “rocksucker.” Apparently he was neither a fan of CDC guidelines nor of the current president. Still, an unwarranted vile verbal assault on a stranger is unacceptable on any terms.
Contrast this offensive, vulgarity-spewing miscreant with the many whose actions reveal incredible character — those whose selflessness goes above and beyond to bolster our community. They are the people who inspire the rest of us to strive to rise to a higher level. There are many such valley treasures, and I’ll mention a mere few who rank among them.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. How fitting to have received notice of a ribbon cutting at the new Tarbell Minyard Starting Point Advocacy Center on Pleasant Street in Conway, named for Joy Tarbell and husband Eddie Minyard. I had no idea!
Starting Point has been serving and advocating for victims of domestic and sexual violence for 40 years. According to Community Engagement Coordinator Raetha Stoddard, “The new Advocacy Center was a dream 10 years in the making. As we honed our crisis intervention skills, we recognized the importance of prevention and the need to provide community space to create opportunities such as trainings, forums, and support groups to expand awareness.”
Starting Point was seeking a temporary rental situation until it might be able to procure a space. Leave it to Joy and Eddie. They bought a property on Pleasant Street in Conway and provided an affordable option for Starting Point to open its advocacy center as it prepares for a capital campaign to purchase the building. Kudos to all!
This week, I was packing clothing to donate and thinking of another community treasure, Emily Smith-Mossman, who some years ago launched the non-profit North Country Cares and its Revolving Closet free clothing boutique for teens.
Currently located upstairs at the First Church of Christ, Congregational which has been wonderful to house and support the fledgling non-profit, the Revolving Closet space has been outgrown. The popular boutique is looking for their own quarters to allow more accessibility and extended hours.
Over eight years, North Country Cares has grown steadily and expanded its programs. “We wanted to target teens ... an age group that tends to be forgotten or overlooked,” said board president Holly Sares. She and Smith-Mossman, along with family and friends, have poured their hearts into this effort, born of the desperate need for a single pair of shoes.
Let me say, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Before I’d moved permanently to the valley (yes, I was/am a “Masshole/Flatlander”) I dashed into North Country Fair Jewelers because I needed a gift. I realized upon checkout I didn’t have my wallet with me. Brian Smith told me to take the necklace and come back later with the money. He didn’t even know me! Shocked, I said, “You can’t do that!” Brian doesn’t recall, but I’ll never forget his kindness.
A year ago, as letters in the Sun were becoming increasingly adversarial and the political sign wars in Eaton were mirroring a country in turmoil, I was happy to leave the state to spend a weekend on Chebeague Island.
As in the Mount Washington Valley, there was a proliferation of “political” signs fronting the island’s residences and businesses. These signs, however, had no words, and all were identical — a white board emblazoned with a giant red heart. I tracked down the source and returned to South Conway with a heart sign that embellished my lawn through the contentious election and until the onset of winter.
Perhaps we all need a weekend on Chebeague Island to take a step back and ruminate on who it is we really want to be. I was there again this past weekend with the aforementioned victim of the verbal assault, i.e., Biden’s fellator. Its climate not subject to the same snow mass and its curbs not subject to the bulldozing Conway plow trucks, many hearts still stood — a full year later. In a world where you can be anything, what better to be than kind?
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
