I have to admit, I’ve been somewhat lost since Donald Trump’s final chopper ride over Washington, D.C. While his years in office were little more than an affront to decency, not to mention democracy, the clown show was rife with fodder for column topics. Conservative journalist Bret Stephens said, “We just went through four years where the presidency was a jackhammer outside your window at 6 a.m. every single day.”
The calm after the four-year storm has been a boon to my mental health, but it has left me having to think about what to write. I’m happy to report the well is dry no more. Over the past week there’s been no shortage of fun on our home turf.
In the latest edition of “Woke Gone Wild” we have the town of Jackson preparing to vote on a warrant article about the town’s name — not to rename the town, but to swap out the eponymous Andrew for a more palatable Jackson. I have a dog named Daisy Jane after a song by America (remember them?). The origin of “America” lies with Amerigo Vespucci who, back in the day (that day being around the year 1501) discovered that the “new world” was not part of Asia, but was in fact a distinct continent. Or two. Considering the times and considering he was a privileged white male (sorry guys!), I’d speculate he might have perpetuated a human rights violation or two. Or a litany. I’m all about social justice, but does this mean I need to change my dog’s name? Call me out if you must, but I’m going to let sleeping dogs lie.
In other dog news, Fish and Game’s K-9 unit Fin took early retirement for health reasons, and trainee Winni has signed on to pick up the slack. Upon completion of basic training, Winni and her handler will attend a rigorous boot camp that should prepare them for any wilderness challenge. Here’s a shout-out to Winni, and wishing her the great success that seems to have eluded my five.
From the town of Conway select board comes Steve Porter’s now immortal phrase, “I think sometimes we have to look at our heritage and learn from that because history is a great teacher.”
He was referring to the irreverent suggestion by Ailie Byers that perhaps it was time to change with the times, or many years after the times, and adopt a more relevant and inclusive name for “selectmen.” The term selectmen was fitting in centuries past when a town’s voters (men) “selected” representatives (also men) to manage community affairs. Steve, here’s a news flash: There are now women serving in these positions. And what created that change? “Look(ing) at our heritage and learn(ing) from it.” According to the Sun, Mary Seavey said the word “man” can be male or female. How au courant in this age of gender neutrality to be so mindful of the transgender populace!
One of the week’s front pages featured a picture captioned, “Urban cowboy stops traffic in village.” Gerry Scott of Saco, Maine, was out to promote his non-profit, Horses Over America, targeting mental illness. He also conducts horse yoga retreats. I’m left with questions. Did Scott ride Hercules over from Saco? What is North Conway’s ordinance on cleaning up the streets after your horse? Is horse yoga anything like goat yoga where goats climb on you? If so, it’s undoubtedly painful. I’ve been practicing dog yoga, as every time I lower myself to the ground I am immediately covered in dogs. Namaste!
And finally, because of the “Mount Washington Valley Mr.” contest that raised an impressive $29,000 for local charities, I learned that the Linderhof Country Club is a non-profit. Is it just me, or might that be a bit of a stretch? My research revealed that this is a 501(c)(7) which is a tax-exempt social club. I’m curious as to why a social club would qualify as tax exempt.
When COVID-19 is over and things are back to normal, I’ll be exploring how my coffee group might qualify. We are, after all, a rather exclusive “social club.” At one point a man attempted to infiltrate, and this was an intolerable breach. Since nobody else was stepping up to the plate to take care of this unwelcome interloper, I handled it. I married him.
Jonna Carter lives in South Conway with her husband and five crazy rescue dogs.
