Racism has been a part of American life since our founding and persists to this day, as clearly indicated by the events surrounding George Floyd’s murder by Derek Chauvin and witnessed by three other police officers in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking national protests and international concern.
Systemic racism has been described by many as the root cause of this tragic incident.
What is it and how does it differ from generic racism?
Racism is when an individual has a bias or prejudice against another simply based upon the color of his or her skin. It can be obvious or subtle. Most insidious is the "self-fulfilling prophecy" brand of racism where there is a strong bias that most people have impoverished lives because they deserve them and don’t put in the effort. While individual cases may fit the stereotype, it is not true as a population and perpetuates division between races.
Systemic racism, on the other hand, is a collusion of political, social, judicial, legal and corporate institutions that directly lead to disparities in education, wealth, criminal justice, employment, housing, health care and political power, to name a few.
Specific examples of this include:
• The average black family earns 59 percent of the average white family. Many believe that the cycle of poverty is the single greatest factor as it impacts everything from housing to education to health.
• 31 percent of blacks do not finish high school, compared with 14% of whites
• Blacks make up only 3.2 percent of executive leadership, 5 percent of physicians and 5 percent of attorneys. It was not long ago (1940s) that these professions and professional schools were not available to blacks at all. Thurgood Marshall, arguably the greatest civil rights attorney of the 20th century, could not go to the University of Maryland Law School because it did not admit blacks.
• Only one-third of black children live with both biologic parents. Many feel this is economic and reflects the difficulty that poor blacks have in supporting and raising their families.
• Blacks have a 7-10 years shorter life expectancy than whites due to disparate health care.
• Blacks make up 12 percent of the total population but 37 percent of the prison population and 50 percent of all victims of homicide. This may be the most disturbing statistic of all.
• Blacks have twice the incarceration rate of whites for drug possession with a long-term felony label, which creates barriers to housing, employment and voting rights.
• Blacks are dying of COVID-19 at a rate three times that of whites based on underlying untreated healthcare conditions and poverty.
These patterns persist due to: segregated neighborhoods and cities/towns, lack of access to quality housing, education, food, and medical care, disparate criminal justice convictions, broken families, and exposure to violence both inside and outside of the home.
So, what are the long-term solutions to systemic racism? Most agree that the solutions are economic and educational, and recommendations have included the following:
• Means-based financial support for children in disadvantaged families that must be utilized for food, education, and housing.
• Minimum standards for all public schools.
• Safety and security zones to ensure that families can live without fear and violence.
• Employment and earning gaps closed and advancement opportunities provided.
• Punitive policing ended so people of color receive equal justice under law.
• Minorities encouraged to enter the political, business, medical and legal arenas.
Systemic racism belongs to everyone of every color and must be examined on both a personal, private and public level. We both experience it and witness it, and it is up to each and every one of us to take small, incremental steps so we can begin to see the world and its diverse human population with empathy, humanity and respect.
I remember years ago, taking my children who grew up in New Hampshire to New York City every April for an opportunity to learn about city life.
There was always a culture shock for them when we disembarked the train at Grand Central and got on the New York subway, where whites made up the minority. I used to hold their hands and tell them, “This is the real world. Of the almost 8 billion people in the world, white people make up only 11.5 percent of the world’s population. We are a small part of the global community and need to understand more about others and what we can learn from them.”
This is the journey we must all take, and I look forward to a future when we can look back on systemic racism as a sad relic of our past.
Jon Burroughs, M.D., is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network Inc.
