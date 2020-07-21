Stolen presidential elections in the United States are not new. In 1824, Andrew Jackson earned the most electoral college votes but not enough to secure the win and the election was sent to the House of Representatives. Henry Clay, the Speaker of the House, gave the election to John Quincy Adams with himself as his Secretary of State in what was called a “corrupt bargain” leading to Jackson’s subsequent sweep in 1828.
In 1877, Rutherford B. Hayes of Ohio neither had the largest popular nor electoral college vote but was subsequently “elected” president by a special electoral college commission appointed by the house of representatives after much money and political positions changed hands. This was dubbed the “second corrupt bargain.”
The most recent questionable presidential election was the George W. Bush versus Al Gore election in 2000, when everything hinged on Florida’s 25 electoral votes.
At that time, every precinct in Florida could decide on its own methodology of voting (e.g. punch cards versus electronic). The Supreme Court voted 5-4 (along political party lines based upon nominating party of each justice) to cease the recount and certify the Florida election results prior to the electoral college deadline, thus giving Bush the win by one electoral college vote.
Thus, looking ahead to November, it is not inconceivable that whoever is the underdog will have the following techniques available to secure the necessary electoral college votes to win with or without popular voter support:
1. Gerrymandering (redistricting): Named after the Massachusetts governor who first utilized this technique in 1812, you take the side you would like to lose and either “crack” them or “pack” them.
You can redraw voting district lines so that the party you want to lose is heavily concentrated in just a few districts (packing) so that their influence is diluted in the majority of the districts (cracking). This is called the “wasted vote effect” where one side can have the majority of the popular vote and lose significant representation.
2. Voter suppression: In general, smaller voter turnouts tend to benefit Republicans and larger turnouts Democrats because the average voter is fiscally conservative and socially progressive (moderate). Thus, the Republican Party would like to raise the specter of voter fraud for write-in absentee ballots (which turns out to be insignificant or one case for every 15 million votes per the Carnegie Corp.), and the Democratic Party would like to increase write-in absentee ballots and increase the number of polling stations, particularly in minority and underserved areas.
On the other hand, the legislature and judiciary in Wisconsin famously reduced the number of polling places earlier this year forcing individuals with COVID-19 to stand in long lines with uninfected individuals in an attempt to discourage voter turnout.
3. Rely on foreign operatives and hackers to sow discontent among voter bases. This was famously done in 2016, when Russian operatives working under false American identities sowed discontent among Hillary Clinton voters on Facebook and Twitter, and hackers broke into the Democratic National Committee account and leaked unflattering information that undermined the public’s confidence.
4. Utilize presidential powers to investigate potential voter fraud if any of the swing states are close. The U.S. Attorney General through the Department of Justice can raise legal concerns that may result in a formal investigation al a Bush versus Gore that can send the matter back to the house of representatives or Supreme Court for adjudication. This way, the state’s electoral votes could be turned over to whoever the court and House should decide regardless of the popular vote.
Unfortunately, some politicians and parties are willing to win even if it means cutting corners and weakening the democratic process in order to retain power.
This phenomenon has led to 42 percent of all eligible voters not voting in the 2016 presidential election and leaving those who do vote a little cynical about the process.
This year’s election is more than a battle between political parties; it is also a test of our due process and whether we are willing to fight for that regardless of who wins or loses. The great irony of our elections is that most of the electorate is more conservative than most Democratic Party platforms and more progressive than most Republican Party platforms as the political parties have been pulled into polarizing positions by the political action committees that support them.
It may be time to focus on the well-being of our nation’s constitutional due process rights this time around and let the political chips fall where they may.
Jon Burroughs, M.D., is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network Inc.
