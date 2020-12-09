The good news is that the cavalry is coming with both a COVID vaccine and the increasing availability of Regeneron, the monoclonal antibody mixture that President Donald Trump received at Walter Reed Hospital, which can reduce the incidence of severe disease in high-risk individuals. This will mark the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, both in the United States and beyond and allow us to make the long-awaited transition back towards normalcy.
The bad news is we are now entering the most dangerous phase of this pandemic.
Many have given up waiting for the vaccine due to COVID “fatigue” and have stopped (or never started) utilizing a mask, social distancing or meeting in larger groups. This has caused a spike in COVID infections and deaths, with over 200,000 new cases per day, over 3,000 U.S. COVID deaths a day and over 600 new cases and seven deaths per day in New Hampshire.
Our testing positivity rate in New Hampshire is up to 8.2 percent. The papers are rife with “spreader” events such as restaurants, celebratory gatherings and political meetings. Those infected or exposed do not always quarantine or even report their suspected infection to health authorities or others. There are political leaders who want to deny legislators the right to meet virtually in protection of their health and safety in order to make a political point.
We now have COVID in our schools, and most of us know people in our communities dealing with the virus.
Unfortunately, history is repeating itself as the 1917 Spanish flu pandemic caused its greatest devastation during the final winter of its 18-month spread, when many gave up attempting to protect themselves and their communities and allowed themselves to succumb. It is essential we do not let down our guard.
In a recent Pew Research poll, 61 percent of Americans stated they are willing to take the vaccine whereas 39 percent of Americans stated they will not, and President-elect Joe Biden has even stated he will not make the vaccine mandatory. This is a problem for several reasons.
First, herd immunity will not take place until 60-80 percent of Americans have either been vaccinated or achieve a degree of immunity by getting and recovering from the virus. This means the virus will continue to spread until the majority of Americans develop an immunity. Second, we don’t know how long viral immunity protection will last post-immunization, which means that we cannot return to a normal life until there is sufficient protection to stop the spread of the virus so that those who have been immunized or recovered will not be vulnerable to reinfection.
Thus, unless most Americans are committed to achieving immunity through vaccination, the pandemic will go on.
Although the death rate from COVID is less than expected, the long-term impact to our bodies through chronic disease and disability is higher with over 10 percent of those infected going on to longer term or even chronic manifestations of disease.
The term COVID “long-haulers” describes people who experience difficulty breathing secondary to damage to their lungs, heart disease due to chronic inflammation, or neurologic and cognitive defects (“brain fog”) due to inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.
Those with underlying clinical conditions (asthma, smoking, older age, diabetes, obesity) are at higher risk. The permanent long-term impact of COVID is still unknown, and many Americans are currently out of work due to the long-term effects of COVID.
Our communities are divided into individuals who take the pandemic seriously and those who have made a political point in demonstrating their individual freedom and autonomy, free from the shackles of regulation and science.
To those individuals, I respectfully ask that you honor the individual freedom of others to the same extent that you value your own and that you not presume to take any action that would inadvertently endanger others and their families.
It is possible to contribute to economic stability and recovery while taking simple precautions (masks, social distance, cessation of meetings of larger groups, particularly indoors) so that we don’t have to pay a terrible price over the next several months prior to the long-awaited arrival of the vaccines and effective treatment.
This is a time for commitment, not surrender so we can get through the winter together and begin to return to our regular COVID-free lives.
Jon Burroughs, MD, MBA, is president and CEO of The Burroughs Healthcare Consulting Network. He lives in Glen.
