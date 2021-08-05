“Hit piece op-eds”? (Michael Knudson, Sun, Aug. 4.) It is certainly easier (though not productive) to resort to name-calling, conspiracy theories and false accusations than to delve deeply into the science and engage in scientific discussion. For the record, I have never been a member of the AMA for the very reasons pointed out by Knudson.
William Marvel’s column and Knudson’s letter last week revealed a lack of understanding of how science works. Marvel and Knudson have confused critical analysis with censorship. None of us is canceling opposing opinion. Science thrives on the critical analysis of opposing opinion based on data that supports the opinion. But opinions based on flawed methodology and/or poor data are appropriately challenged.
Marvel stated he had not been paying attention to the local controversy regarding masks. If he had read my columns, he would have understood that they were not political. I am loyal to the philosophy of science, not the institution of science, and examined the evidence in detail.
I was subjecting the anti-masker claims to critical scientific analysis. I have been a scientist for 50 years and an elected official for only five. My approach during those five years has been to use science to inform policy decisions and, more recently, to defend science from ideological attacks.
The invocation of Galileo’s name is particularly galling. Galileo did cause controversy in science, but Marvel and Knudson appear to have forgotten that it was the religious power structure of The Inquisition, not science, that rebuked him for his opinions and placed him under house arrest. Science adopted his ideas.
Progress in medicine was limited for centuries by blind adherence to dogma. A scientific approach to medicine did not begin until about a century ago and has flourished over the past 50 years, contributing to great advances in medical understanding and treatment.
I was in training and practice during the time when more scientific rigor was required in presentation and publications, including release of data, requirements of disclosure of conflicts of interests and study funding, and appropriate statistical analysis. Techniques for grading the level and quality of published evidence were developed and taught.
Progress is made when novel ideas challenge dogma. Profound shifts in medicine over the past 100 years occurred because medicine welcomed innovative ideas supported by data, not conjecture only. New ideas are initially greeted with healthy skepticism, critically evaluated and if supported by sound methodology and solid data, and reproducible by others, will be accepted. However, if that new idea is promulgated with poor methodology or weak data it will not be accepted.
I have personal experience being in the minority challenging the orthodoxy and pushing the edges of practice in medicine, such as when I began doing outpatient spinal disc excision surgery at the Brigham in the 1990s rather than keeping the patient in the hospital for a couple of days as was routine at that point.
Shortening hospital stays is preferable in order to avoid resistant bacteria and unnecessary costs. I worked hard to shrink the incision and minimize the surgical trauma to get people discharged faster. I had to plead with the hospital to purchase the appropriate retractor which allowed me to do the surgery less invasively. Patients felt great from the surgical point of view, but side-effects of the anesthesia still required an overnight hospital stay.
Working with our anesthesiologists, I completely modified the anesthetic technique, enabling people to be discharged from the hospital just a few hours after the operation. After gathering data on this for over a year, I presented the results of outpatient disc excision at a meeting of the North American Spine Society in the late '90s. After my presentation, many people spoke to me, surprised that it could be achieved. However, none of them doubted my results because in my presentation I had meticulously described the patient selection, anesthetic protocol, postoperative protocol, results and complications, and openly discussed the technical difficulties.
Because I had presented solid data, my paper sparked interest rather than derision, and currently most disc excisions are an outpatient procedure.
Knudson’s closing paragraph about Robert Malone and Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE) sounds ominous. ADE is a real concern in vaccines but was accounted for in COVID-19 vaccine development and has not occurred with the current vaccines as shown by robust data. The virus is more infectious due to the Delta variant, which evolved in India with its very low vaccination rate and is not a result of ADE. Malone was not “censored.” His later comments were discounted as inaccurate when he misrepresented data.
I do agree with Knudson’s closing comment “God help us” but not for the reason he implies.
Jerry Knirk, M.D, is a Democratic state representative from Freedom.
