The Delta variant, leading to COVID hospitalization surges in states with low vaccination rates, is forcing changes in pandemic management.
Delta has lead to an increase in the proportion of younger people, including children, to develop severe disease. It is unclear if this is an artifact of the higher level of vaccination in the older age group or if Delta is able to act in a more virulent fashion in the young. There is some indication that severe illness occurs more rapidly in young people and children infected with Delta than with original COVID.
Transmission of Delta is more likely than transmission of the original COVID virus, even in vaccinated people. I will use analogies and simplified concepts of the immune response to illustrate why.
Delta is more effective at infecting cells, leading to a more rapid rise of viral load in the nose, reaching 1,000 times that of the original virus, therefore becoming much more transmissible earlier. Delta is at least twice as transmissible as the original coronavirus.
When the body encounters a new virus, a race ensues between the immune system and the virus. If the virus can multiply more rapidly and overwhelm the immune system, the virus wins. The most successful virus becomes the dominant strain.
Vaccines train the body’s immune system to rapidly respond when it encounters a virus to which it is vaccinated, enabling more rapid antibody production to either prevent the disease or lessen the severity. When a factory (the immune system) needs to make a new product, it takes time to design, engineer and produce it. But if the factory has an idle assembly line that has already made that product (due to vaccination), it can respond rapidly by just restarting production.
The immune system of a vaccinated person will win the race in the nose against the initial version of COVID, but Delta can win the race in the nose due to the rapid rise in viral load before the immune system has been able to effectively respond, even when primed by vaccination. In spite of the higher viral load in a vaccinated person, the immune system still wins the race eventually, protecting the vaccinated person from serious illness, hospitalization or death.
The high viral load of Delta in those few infected vaccinated people allows them to spread COVID, leading to the recommendation that vaccinated people should still wear masks indoors.
Much of the rationale for the changed CDC guidance regarding vaccinated masking indoors was the higher-than-expected rate of breakthrough infections with Delta in vaccinated individuals illustrated in the recent Provincetown outbreak.
The CDC response to this new data, which contradicted their just-released guidance saying masking was unnecessary for the vaccinated indoors, proves the CDC is not censoring information that runs counter to their current stance. The reason the CDC has not responded to the various discredited anti-mask studies you may have heard about over the past few weeks is that those studies were not scientifically valid.
Changes in CDC guidance are not flip-flopping. Changing recommendations are in response to new scientific data. If your provider calls you to change the antibiotic being used to treat an infection when new culture results are available, you would not accuse them of flip-flopping. You would thank them for their good care.
The July 24 Sun column by Bethany Mandel made no sense as it was conflating vaccination and mask-wearing and shutdowns and mentioned leaders reneging on vaccination in favor of masking. Not true. All public health officials have continued to stress the primacy of vaccination in gaining control of the pandemic. Vaccination is our only way out of the pandemic. Masking is a mitigation tool used to control the spread of virus until we reach a satisfactory level of vaccination, not an alternative to vaccination.
Given the change in the infectivity of Delta and the incomplete vaccination of the population, it is wise to temporarily return to mitigation strategies used before vaccination was available, including social distancing and masking. The rationale for the CDC recommendation that all children should be masked in school is based on the need to hold school in person; the fact that not all children are eligible for vaccination or have been vaccinated yet; the concern that Delta may be more aggressive in the younger age group; and the fact that even if children don't become as ill, they can still spread COVID.
Jerry Knirk is a Democratic state representative from Freedom.
