The COVID-19 pandemic has driven home the vital importance of broadband (high-speed internet) access. It is critical infrastructure for our economy and educational system. However, many do not have adequate access because of slow speed or no connection at all.
When schools closed in March, learning transitioned to an online model. But there were barriers for children and teachers who lacked adequate broadband access. Some had to spend hours parked outside the local library in order to get an adequate Wi-Fi signal to either teach or take their classes.
Then there was medicine. Face-to-face delivery of health care was fraught with concerns. Gov. Chris Sununu issued helpful emergency orders to facilitate telemedicine. But patients without adequate broadband access still had difficulty accessing medical care.
The New Hampshire Legislature transitioned to remote meetings, and it was striking to note how many of our members had difficulty participating due to inadequate bandwidth.
I have written before about the work of the Carroll County Broadband committee led by Rick Hiland and Steve Knox (and of which I am a member). This committee has been working for over a year exploring options to roll out broadband access to all county residents.
One of the first priorities is to gather data on how many do not have adequate broadband access. This is needed to plan the rollout of any system and also to allow municipal bonding.
CCB has developed a survey in which residents can document their level of internet service. I urge everyone to go to nccouncil.org/broadband and click on the survey for Carroll County residents by July 31. If you do not have internet access, call (603) 444-6303, Ext. 2014 for a paper copy.
Federally, broadband is defined as download speeds of 25 Mbps and upload speeds of 3 Mbps. The FCC gathers the coverage data from the ISPs (internet service providers), but they have a vested interest in overstating their coverage so as not come to under criticism.
In addition, the FCC will declare an entire ZIP code as “served” if just one residence in an entire census tract has broadband service. A census tract averages about 4,000 people. If one home in Freedom has broadband, the whole town is considered served, which is clearly not the case.
Using the federal definition of broadband, New Hampshire is 75 percent covered, but it is important to understand that nearly all of that coverage is in the southeast counties of the state which also have about 75 percent of the state’s population. Many of us have far slower speeds, not meeting the definition of broadband.
In New Hampshire, a municipality cannot issue bonds for broadband unless they have issued a request for information to the ISP for data on coverage. However, there is no penalty if an ISP simply refuses to provide service data.
When this issue came up, the deadline for filing House bills had passed, so I worked with state Sen. Jeb Bradley’s office to draft a bill to amend the current statute such that if an ISP did not respond to a request for information about service that the area would be considered unserved by broadband so that the municipality could proceed with bonding.
The Legislature suspended all action for a few months due to COVID-19, placing us behind on meeting our deadlines. When the House met June 11, the plan was to change the House rules concerning the deadlines for action (requires two-thirds majority vote) to enable the House to consider the bills sent to us by the Senate.
Unfortunately, all Senate bills were put in jeopardy when House Republicans blocked House rules changes to extend the deadlines. The failure to extend the deadlines effectively killed the ability of the House to pass these bills.
In order to salvage any of the legislative session, the Senate added a number of Senate bills to House bills that had been sent to the Senate, including several amendments dealing with COVID-19. At its June 30 session, the House concurred with HB 1111, which contained the Senate broadband bills attached as amendments. This bill will now go to the governor for signature.
Please complete the survey to help CCB provide broadband for all of us.
