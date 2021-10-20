My columns about COVID over the past year have concentrated on explaining the science, how science informs policy decisions and the problem of disinformation. I have avoided placing political blame, but recent events have pushed me to place the blame squarely where it belongs. The rampant spread of vaccine disinformation in the New Hampshire Republican leadership, led by the libertarian free-stater wing, leads to bad policy decisions.
In 2021, the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, on which I serve, considered a number of very bad bills filed by the Free Staters that were poorly thought out in terms of the implications on health care and public health. Rep Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield), who recently left the Republican Party, and I collaborated to either kill these bills or make them reasonable. We are greatly indebted to Rep. Marsh for his diligent work last year as a Republican to reach compromises to help us protect our public health in New Hampshire.
The situation has worsened. In July, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory about the dangers of health misinformation, declaring such misinformation “an urgent threat to public health.” Increasingly, we are seeing the consequences of vaccine disinformation in policy decisions in New Hampshire.
Republican leadership has succumbed to the tactics of those spreading vaccine disinformation as evidenced by the Republicans in both the Executive Council and the Fiscal Committee initially stalling the acceptance of $27 million of federal funding to aid in vaccination efforts and then the Executive Council voting to reject the funds.
New Hampshire is the only state to refuse to accept the federal funds, critical funding to increase our vaccination rate and end the pandemic. This money is needed to reach rural areas, homeless populations and home-bound individuals, as well as to educate everyone about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccine and combat the disinformation campaign.
Rep. Ken Weyler, chair of the House Finance Committee and the Joint Fiscal Committee, brought shame to the N.H. House when he recently distributed “The Vaccine Death Report,” 52 pages of conspiracy theories, including the bizarre report of living creatures with tentacles being in the COVID vaccine. I looked at the picture of the “tentacled creature” and it likely is a piece of lint on a dirty slide.
One might excuse Rep. Weyler’s sharing of this information as just a slip-up, but it is not the only time he spread COVID disinformation. During the meeting when the federal funds were initially discussed, he stated that 90 percent of COVID cases were among vaccinated individuals and refused to accept the explanation by the commissioner of DHHS that it is the other way around. He also stated disinformation about vaccine effects on fertility. He later noted that he does not trust anything from DHHS.
It is particularly egregious for politicians to spread disinformation. It is perfectly acceptable to have different opinions about policy solutions, but it is imperative that policy decisions be driven by facts. Given their power and influence, politicians must be held accountable for any disinformation they spread. Weyler and others spreading disinformation regarding COVID vaccines is irresponsible. We cannot let lies and conspiracies interfere with public health.
The Republicans on the Fiscal Committee are not only spreading disinformation, they are making their decisions on the basis of disinformation. Policy must be informed by valid information. Disinformation results in bad decisions as we have seen by the refusal of Weyler and others on the Fiscal Committee to accept the badly needed $27 million to assist in our vaccination outreach.
Seventy-three percent of people in this state over age 12 have had at least one dose of COVID vaccine. That means nearly three-fourths of our residents believe the science and have done their part to keep New Hampshire healthy, keep our kids in school, and keep our businesses and activities open.
Many of those still not vaccinated just need the education, motivation and better access to finally get vaccinated that the $27 million in federal funds would have facilitated. Unfortunately, in New Hampshire, the Republicans are letting extremist science deniers and disinformation spreaders undermine the efforts of nearly three-fourths of New Hampshire citizens to get our people vaccinated and end this pandemic.
The threat of disinformation, attacks on public health, and the Free Stater's control over the Republicans in the N.H. House cannot be overstated. I call on the rational Republicans to stand up to the Free Staters and reject their nonsense.
Jerry Knirk is a Democratic state representative from Freedom.
