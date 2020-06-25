Gov. Chris Sununu recently lifted the so-called “Stay at Home Order” that limited gatherings to no more than 10 people and replaced it with an advisory of continued caution regarding the COVID-19 virus that urges social distancing, mask wearing in indoor public places and good personal hygiene.
The order was lifted because of continued progress combating the virus. Testing is widely available. Any person can get a test for any reason in locations around the state.
Protective gear is also widely available. There is more than adequate hospital capacity for people requiring treatment as the number of people hospitalized has dropped from a high of 120 to under 60 now. Lastly, the percentage of positive tests continues to decline, approaching 2-3 percent. Virus case information can be found at nh.gov/covid19/dashboard/active-cases.htm
Because of these factors, businesses can accelerate the pace of reopening. In the Mount Washington Valley, restaurants can resume indoor seating and in southern New Hampshire indoor seating at 50 percent capacity. Servers will need to wear masks.
Wedding receptions can resume at 50 percent capacity. Overnight camps will be able to open in late June, though unfortunately many may not reopen this year. Gyms may open at 50 percent capacity. Large venues hopefully will be able to open if virus numbers remain stable. For instance, amusement parks may reopen at 25 percent capacity. Guidelines can be found at nheconomy.com/whatsopen.
This is good news for our economy. While the unemployment rate has stabilized, dropping to 10.7 percent, the loss of income has affected far too many people and small businesses.
I have received numerous inquiries about the Main Street Business Relief Fund created by Gov. Sununu. Almost 5,500 New Hampshire businesses have qualified for this $400 million initiative provided for with federal CARES funding.
The average grant will be slightly over $60,000 and be based on a business’s expected 2020 losses. Businesses that qualify can expect to receive approximately 17 percent of their losses.
Nearly 5,000 other businesses did not qualify because they were self-employed. However, Gov. Sununu has announced his intention to create a separate fund for self-employed business owners. Information about the Main Street program can be found at goferr.nh.gov/covid-expenditures/main-street-relief-fund-faq or call at (603) 230-5000.
On June 16, the Senate convened for its first session in three months. The House chamber was temporarily altered to accommodate 24 members and some staff. It was good to see colleagues and get back to work.
Behind the scenes for the last month several of us had worked to coordinate legislation into omnibus bills that had virtual hearings fully open to the public.
Several of these bills will have a significant impact. New standards regulating perfluorochemicals in drinking water were adopted in statute with funding provided to municipalities to mitigate the cost of the standards. Sens. Morse, Sherman and Waters were instrumental in forging this compromise.
In another bill, the statute of limitations for sexual assault was extended and reporting of policing methods enhanced. Sens. Carson, French and Hennessey worked on this legislation. Telemedicine, which has become ever more important during the pandemic, will have the same reimbursement rate as in-office visits. Towns will be able to work collaboratively to create telecommunication districts to enhance rural broadband, legislation I cosponsored with Sens. Kahn and Dietsch.
Sen. Soucy and I worked for compromise legislation that will reduce co-payments for insulin to $30 and eliminate deductibles — good news for diabetes patients. That legislation also included a provision to allow re-importation of medications from Canada to lower the costs of prescriptions. Lastly, my oral chemotherapy legislation, which limits copayments for this life-saving medication, was included in one of the omnibus bills.
Some partisan bills also passed, but for the most part cooperation ruled the day. The Legislature will likely have to return in a special session to deal with budget shortfalls caused by the pandemic. That will not be an easy task but it is an important one. Just as important is the need to make New Hampshire one of the most business-friendly states in the nation. This is vital if we are going to get our economy back to the pre-pandemic level of low unemployment and rising paychecks.
Also critical to the Mount Washington Valley is greater access to broadband. Gov. Sununu’s recent $50 million rural broadband initiative using federal CARES resources is a great opportunity. I look forward to working with any select-board or town applying for those funds. Information can be found at tinyurl.com/bbexpand.
Please keep safe and healthy and if you have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to contact me at (603) 387-2365.
Jeb Bradley is a Republican state senator from Wolfeboro.
