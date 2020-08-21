As we approach September, even in the midst of COVID-19, we find ourselves busy with back to school, fall and preparation for the cold season.
For the recovery community, we come into September knowing it is National Recovery Month.
In years past, we would be getting ready for our annual “Take a Walk in Our Shoes" recovery walk and rally. The third Sunday in September has traditionally been our community’s day to share resources, strength and hope with families and individuals experiencing substance use disorder.
This year, statistics are grim as the opiate epidemic has continued despite COVID-19. Many who were receiving services have returned to drug use, and those needing services simply do not have the resources or strength to reach out for help. Telehealth and telephone recovery have made connection possible, but there are still a lot of individuals and families struggling on their own.
Recovery is all about connections, and COVID-19 has made connecting a challenge. In 2018 and 2019, we had made huge strides and began to see opiate-related deaths stabilize and even decrease thanks in part to community-wide Narcan distribution and availability, and the ongoing work of our two recovery community organizations — MWV Recovery Coalition and White Horse — as well as the traditional 12-step offerings in the area.
Last month, The New York Times published national statistics of overdose data showing an 18 percent increase in overdose deaths in March, 29 percent in April and 42 percent in May. This represents a total fatal overdose increase of 11.5 percent compared with this time last year.
Locally, we have not escaped contributing to this statistic.
We also should not ignore suicide-related deaths, which are reported separately, in this statistic. Those shows a 3 percent increase versus this time last year (according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness) and has impacted our community recently.
MWV Supports Recovery Coalition continues to provide services utilizing telephone recovery and social distancing. Our group meetings have restarted and will continue with social distancing guidelines in place.
In planning for this year’s recovery events, we are participating in 10,000 Candles for NH 2020 and International Overdose Awareness Day 2020.
On Aug. 29 from 7-10 p.m., people wanting to participant in 10,000 Candles for NH can pick up a free candle at the center (1620 E. Main St., Center Conway) starting Thursday, Aug. 27, and log on to 10,000 Candles for NH Facebook page for sharing, music and reflection.
On Aug. 31, we will recognize International Overdose Awareness Day at our Center Conway offices on the front lawn. We will be holding a vigil at the center all day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and will have a tent set up (social distancing) with resources. Anyone needing a Narcan kit or wanting to exchange an expired kit can stop by the tent.
We will also have activities to remember those lost in our community over the years to substance use disorder.
During these last few weeks of August, MWV Supports Recovery will be presenting our tea party fundraiser, Ripple on Silver Lake, on Monday, Aug. 24, and posting a GoFundMe page from Aug. 29-31 to fund overdose prevention and harm reduction programs.
To donate or for information about our programs, like us on Facebook at MWV Supports Recovery or go to mwvsupportsrecovery.org.
We hope you can take the time to stop for a moment Au., 29-31 and recognize how substance use disorder has impacted our community, support the efforts of the recovery community organizations and reach out to connect with friends or a family member who needs a kind word.
If you need help yourself or help with a loved one or friend, contact us at (603) 662-0668. Our recovery coach services and groups are free.
Janice Spinney is the founder and president of MWV Supports Recovery and Endeavor House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.