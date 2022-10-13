As perhaps the most important midterm election in U.S. history is less than one month away, make sure that you know how to vote. So, this is how I see that issue.
I am 63 years old, and I have been around and have seen a lot in my life. I was born and grew up in socialistic Poland. I was a member of Polish Special Forces when Solidarity grew into power in 1980s. I was working in Germany when the Berlin wall was torn down, running my first business in fully independent and democratic Poland in the early 1990s.
I had a chance to come to the USA in 1994 and by 1998 I registered my own business. All my life I have been working hard trying to stay away from politics. When I was working in Chicago and Detroit before I came to New Hampshire in 1996, Bill Clinton was president, Aerosmith was on the top of every rock list and Faith Hill was so beautiful that no man could take his eyes off of her. I was working and interacting with Black people, and it seems that racism in the USA was an issue from the past, especially among young people I worked with.
So, this is where we are right now before the upcoming elections. Everyone is talking about how polarized we are and how much both parties drifted to the extreme positions.
Although I haven’t drifted anywhere as I still work hard, obey the law and try to use common sense to go with my life, I have learned from President Barack Obama that I am a racist, from Secretary of State Clinton that I am deplorable and, most recently, from President Joe Biden that I am a fascist.
I have also learned from people who try to portray me as a fascist that men can have babies and biological men should have a right to compete in female sports. That this is normal when 12-year-old boys or girls should decide about his or her gender and, without parent’s approval, undergo hormonal or even irreversible surgical procedures that would impact them for the rest of their lives.
Otherwise, the parents that object to the above are described as domestic terrorists. The political party that calls me fascist uses the power of the government to conduct FBI rides to target political opponents. That party believes that shooting domestic production of energy will lead to prosperity. That having “woke” military where the Navy admiral is a man trying to look like a woman would make us safe. That defunding police force will make us safer and by allowing people to steal and attack other people without consequences will reduce crime.
The party believes that allowing 3 million people to enter our country is a great idea as long as those stay in Texas or Arizona, but God forbid they come to sanctuary cities run by Democrats.
Finally, those who call me all those names want me to believe that a president who calls dead people to stand up from the crowd; attempts to shake hands of invisible people and couldn’t find his way to get out of the stage is perfectly qualified to hold nuclear codes to run our country or to represent us on the international stage.
So, I know whom I am going to vote for, and I hope everyone else does, too. Remember, in this particular election, we are voting for the future of our country not for the individual candidates.
The choice is yours, but if you still don’t know whom to vote for don’t vote at all since you must have no idea what is on the ballot.
