It does not take much browsing of the news to see how much division there is in this country. One only needs to look at the partisan bickering and gridlock in Washington, D.C., or the protests and riots occurring across the country to see it. However, we saw a slice of that division right here in Conway recently when Donald Trump Jr. made a campaign appearance at the Lobster Trap restaurant. His presence brought out several hundred supporters, but also attracted several dozen protesters. As the event was going on, the protesters raised their voices in a vain attempt to drown out the speakers and one of the protesters dropped his pants to flash his behind at the Trump supporters.
Peaceful protesting is something that is expressly allowed in our First Amendment and if you don’t like the president, then you are free to express that opinion. However, peaceful protest is different from attempting to interrupt an event and shout the speaker down; not to mention having an alleged adult “protest” by exposing his posterior in public. (For the record, the police say he wasn’t guilty of indecent exposure, even though I personally think that he should be)
It seems to me like there was a time not so long ago when we could come together and unite around certain basic things. While I could touch on several of those “basic issues,” I would rather illuminate one in particular. That issue is that some Americans can’t agree that America is a good nation at its core.
Many today attack America’s founding as being based on racism and oppression.
The New York Times ran the “1619 Project” last year in an attempt to portray America’s roots as completely related to slavery. The founder of the project, Nikole Hannah-Jones, has referred to the American Revolution as “the Revolution of the elite.” She also stated in regards to America’s founding that, “We’re a nation founded on genocide, and chattel slavery…” So if you truly believe that America was founded on protecting slavery; it makes sense you wouldn’t believe in America being good at its core.
The issue here is that viewing America in the way Hannah-Jones does is completely ahistorical. While it is impossible to deny that racism and slavery are egregious sins in America’s history, it is also impossible to overlook the fact that these faults have been something America has struggled with in both an intellectual fight, and in a civil war.
Rather than protecting slavery, America’s history is much more in line with a nation that is founded on amazing principles and that has struggled to live up to them. Those principles can be found in our Declaration where it reads, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Today, we see many people attacking our founding principles. They often ignore the history of some of America’s greatest struggles and paint with a broad brush to portray our nation as fundamentally racist and even exceptionally evil.
Once we disagree on policy and the goodness of America’s foundations we are left with nothing in common. When this happens you see the exact spectacle of people picketing and trying to shout out someone rather than attempting to have a conversation.
Going forward, can’t we all agree that America, though it has its flaws like anynation, is a truly special place to be? Then even if we disagree on some policy we will have something in common as patriotic Americans. I am concerned about our constitutional republic’s future if we can’t; because as Abraham Lincoln warned, “If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”
Isaac Hadam lives in Chatham and is vice president of the Constitutional Awareness Pact. He seeks to inform people about the importance of the U.S. Constitution and the freedoms it is meant to protect. For more, go to constitutionalawarenesspact.webs.com.
