Jan. 1 is celebrated as the start of a new year, with many folks making new personal resolutions to match (whether we end up keeping those New Year’s resolutions is a completely different matter).
Millions across the nation stay up on New Year’s Eve to wait for midnight and welcome in the New Year. It is a time of celebration and excitement.
However, not many New Year’s Days have been as important for America as New Year's Day in 1863. That is the day that President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect.
For those who don’t know, the Emancipation Proclamation declared that all slaves in the rebellious Southern states were free. Ironically, all slaves not in areas controlled by the rebel government were still considered “property.”
As President Lincoln stated in the proclamation, “That on the first day of January, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of State, the people whereof shall be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free; and the Executive Government of the United States, including the military and naval authority thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of such persons, and will do no act or acts to repress such persons, or any of them, in any efforts they may make for their actual freedom.”
Lincoln concluded the proclamation by stating, “And upon this act, sincerely believed to be an act of justice, warranted by the Constitution, upon military necessity, I invoke the considerate judgment of mankind, and the gracious favor of Almighty God. In witness thereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of the United States to be affixed …”
Despite its flaws, the importance of this document is huge as it was a major move in fighting against slavery and oppression, and helped America continue to strive towards fulfilling its founding principles, which can be found in the Declaration of Independence.
In that document, we read our Founding Fathers' explanation for the foundation of America when they said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
There in that one sentence are the founding principles of our nation. Now it is true that we haven’t always lived up to those principles. Slavery is indeed a horrible chapter of this nation’s history. However, many of our Founding Fathers were themselves conflicted with the South’s “peculiar institution” or completely opposed to slavery but grudgingly acquiesced to it in order to preserve national unity. This deal with the devil continued to be the most divisive issue in the nation until the unrest could no longer be contained and everything erupted with the Civil War.
The Civil War may not have ended racism, but it was a giant step pushing America closer to those founding principles written in the Declaration.
Many in today’s political or academic worlds make a career out of bashing America and its foundations. They claim America is based on racism and suppression. That argument was pushed in the 1619 Project, which was supported by The New York Times, and was also used as the reasoning behind protesters pulling down statues of men like Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and even Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses Grant.
Though our founding goals haven’t always been perfectly fulfilled, they have always been noble and worth striving for. Truly the Emancipation Proclamation was part of that pursuit.
The new year is a great time to have fun and to have a celebration in our personal lives. However, as a nation we can look back to New Year’s Day in 1863 and view it with pride; as a day where our nation progressed forward in the principles that “all men are created equal … endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.
Isaac Hadam lives in Chatham and is vice president of the Constitutional Awareness Pact. He seeks to inform people about the importance of the U.S. Constitution and the freedoms it is meant to protect. For more, go to constitutionalawarenesspact.webs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.