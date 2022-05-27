Another week, another mass shooting in the United States. Less than two weeks ago, it was racial hatred that drove a young man to kill 10 people of color in a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.
It’s happened again in Uvalde, Texas. A young man in body armor and armed with at least two guns killed at least 19 school children and several adults.
When will these gun massacres end in America? What is wrong with us as a nation that we continue to allow it to happen? Is any place free from violence? How about my place of worship? No — Baptist church shooting, Sutherland Springs, Texas, 26 dead (2017); Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, Pittsburgh, 11 dead (2018); Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church shooting, Charleston, S.C., nine dead (2015).
How about where I shop on a regular basis? No … Walmart shooting El Paso, Texas, 22 dead (2019); Tops Supermarket shooting, Buffalo, N.Y., 10 dead (2022); Kings Soopermart shooting Boulder, Colo., 10 dead (2021).
What about my town offices? No … municipal building shooting, Virginia Beach, Va., 12 dead (2019); and Colebrook, N.H., four dead (1997).
How about the military base on which I work? No … Fort Hood massacre. Fort Hood, Texas, 13 dead (2009).
How about where I go to relax or have fun? No … Music concert shooting Las Vegas, 58 killed (2017); Pulse Nightclub shooting, Orlando, Fla., 49 dead, (2016); restaurant shooting, Killeen, Texas, 23 dead, (1991); McDonald’s restaurant shooting San Ysidro, Calif., 20 dead, (1984); bar shooting, Los Angeles, Calif. 12 dead (2018); theatre shooting, Aurora, Colo., 12 dead (2012).
Schools have been an unsafe place for our children for years. Columbine High School, Columbine, Colo, 15 dead (1999); Virginia Tech College shooting, Blacksburg, Va., 32 dead, (2007); Sandy Hook Elementary, Newtown, Conn., 26 dead (2012); Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Parkland, Fla., 17 dead (2018).
Why can’t we, the greatest nation on earth supposedly, fix this? The sad thing is, we all know what needs to be done, and how to do it. Some of these things are complicated. Mental health care in this country needs to be addressed, but the issue is tied up in the overall fight about access to health care in general.
Parents and school officials alike should take more seriously the warning signs of violence among our young men (for it is they that are usually the shooters) and take responsible actions. How many times has the disturbing behavior of future killers been right there, out in the open for the adults in their lives to see? And yet, in the end, they do nothing but whistle past the graveyard.
However, the lion’s share of the blame for the escalating gun violence in America today can be laid squarely at the feet of the Republican Party, leadership and rank and file membership alike, due to their hardline stances on gun purchase and ownership policies.
Their continued inaction to consider passing any restrictive legislation on assault weapons, gun magazines, purchase requirements and waiting periods — any gun bill at all, is a major contributor to the wave of violence that is infecting our country today, and has been for a long time.
Tonight, Texas’ Republican senators have no doubt sent their thoughts and prayers to those in Uvalde who lost loved ones. What a hollow gesture — the time for mere thoughts and prayers is over.
Action is what is needed, and it’s on Republicans to get it done. Polls say it’s what their constituents want but, sadly, the powerful backers of the Republicans, the NRA and the gun lobby, do not, and they control the purse strings. The legislation to control gun violence is there and ready to go, we just need members to have the moral fortitude to do what’s right. Sadly, this has been a failure in character to this point in time.
For a party that likes to take the literal meaning of the Second Amendment to heart, they always seem to forget the two words “well regulated” that exist in that amendment’s wording. They also conveniently forget to apply the words of the Declaration of Independence “Life, Liberty, and pursuit of Happiness” to any gun legislation considerations. Tonight, there are many in Uvalde who have had these cherished ideals violently taken from them.
Now, yet again, the issue of gun violence is in the hands of Republicans nationwide. Will they be compelled to change their ways? If not, the continued bloodshed due to gun violence is on their hands.
Glenn Knoblock is a historian and author who is also a longtime lecturer with the New Hampshire Humanities. He lives in Wolfeboro.
