It’s been a long time since Americans — all of its citizens no matter their age, race or gender — have experienced “good” government.
For many, it’s been a terrible four years, but even if I were to be very generous, no one can call the last year of the previous administration anything but a disaster, and the poster child for government at its worst.
It was a time when the evidence of and science behind a coming pandemic was ignored for purely political reasons. It was a time when 500,000 Americans died, many of whose deaths could have been prevented with responsible leadership.
It was a time when our government failed to come up with a plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine that they themselves had touted. It was a time when a defeated president, instead of participating in a peaceful transfer of power during a time of national crisis, fomented insurrection, culminating in one of the worst attacks on American democracy, aided and abetted by his white supremacist followers.
The day of Jan. 6 was when members of law enforcement were murdered and injured by supporters of the Republican Party, and, since then, it’s been a time when responsibility for these crimes has been denied and ignored by a party that had touted itself as the “law and order” party.
Thankfully, that year has come and gone, and a new administration is in power, one elected by a landslide in a legal and lawful election, no matter what the loony conspiracy-peddling right-wingers continue to cry about.
Finally, with a gracious and humble Joseph Biden as president, good government is back again. True to his word, he and the Democrats have passed and signed into law a COVID Relief package that will help all of the American people, offering aid to the tune of $1.9 trillion.
Yes, it’s a lot of money, but Biden went big on a bill that needed to be big, having learned well from the last time Democrats had to bail out another Republican administration, only to have their efforts watered down by obstructionist Republicans.
Those on the right will proclaim that the COVID relief bill is a partisan one, but you shouldn’t believe that, for it is an outright lie. Polling shows that 70 percent of Americans support this bill, and even 60 percent of Republicans support it. That’s about as bipartisan as one can get these days.
And while no Republican in the House or Senate voted for this bill, in many cases, their "no" votes were not just a disservice to their hurting constituents but also an outright lie.
Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, for instance, had the gall to tweet happily about all the aid this bill will provide to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic. In fact, he and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Synema of Arizona worked on this provision together, adding a bipartisan touch to a bill that, once again, the MAJORITY of Americans support.
And yet, Wicker didn’t vote for the bill, and neither did any of his colleagues. Why? Because they are afraid of the wrath of a recently deposed president and dictator-wannabe. That’s bad government, Republican-style, and that’s what we’ve seen from them for a long time now.
One other thing to consider about the relief bill: The Democratic Party is a big tent. A bill supported by leftist Bernie Sanders of Vermont (a state that overwhelmingly voted for Biden) and conservative Joe Manchin of West Virginia (a state that voted overwhelmingly for the loser) is indeed a bipartisan bill.
The only reason moderate Republicans like Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski (the folks that Democrats are so tired of relying on to do the right thing) didn’t vote for this bill is the aforementioned wrath of a loser who still has a stranglehold over his party.
The Democrats and Biden, hopefully, are not done yet, and although things will be tricky with no doubt lots of discussion and maneuvering over Senate filibuster rules and the like, perhaps more will get done.
Perhaps we will get some protections for voting rights. It’s the only thing Republicans have been doing this year, all across America state governments, trying to enact even greater voter-restriction laws, all with the aim of supporting the Big Lie about last year’s election. More Republican bad government policies.
Glenn Knoblock is a historian and author who is also a longtime lecturer with the New Hampshire Humanities. He lives in Wolfeboro.
