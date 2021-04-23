"The time is now near at hand which most probably will determine whether Americans are to be freemen or slaves; whether they are to have property they can call their own; whether their houses or farms are to be pillaged and destroyed, and themselves consigned to a state of wretchedness from which no human effort will deliver them. The fate of unborn millions will now depend, under God, on the courage and conduct of the people."
— George Washington’s address to the Continental Army before the battle of Long Island. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 1776.
A few months ago, this paper ran the editor’s recommendations relative to the 2020 election and branded me a rabid Trump supporter unworthy of your votes.
No mention of my six profoundly successful years in the House of Representatives, during which I was the prime sponsor of more bills that were passed into law than the entire complement of the Carroll County Democratic delegation during that same time span.
As a result of Trump mania with many cutting off their noses to spite their faces, we now have a president who is a mental invalid, incapable of putting two sentences together to form rational coherent thought.
Remember what I wrote prior to the election about the 25th Amendment coming into play … It’s getting much closer!
When it does finally happen, what will we be stuck with for the remainder of the term? Inarguably an unscrupulous, unethical, unprincipled woman of questionable morality, fathered by a die-hard communist. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! She walks, as a communist, in her father’s footsteps. Do your homework, find out how she got those high-paying, high-profile jobs and promotions? Not through hard work is a sure bet. Strikingly, however, you were all aware of who and what she is all along, that’s why she received only one vote out of more than 1,000 during the 2020 Conway primary election. And now, pathetically, she is just a finger snap away from being your president. Feeling guilty yet?
What has the administration accomplished so far? Our southern border is in crisis mode, with absolutely nothing being done to correct the myriad of problems, none of which existed, or were under control until Biden took office! Drugs and human trafficking are at an all-time high. Tens of thousands of illegal aliens cross the border, freely bringing with them an untold number of active COVID virus cases, threatening the lives of American citizens.
Tens of thousands of American jobs are being lost to illegals willing to work for less. Deportation of even violent illegal criminals including rapists and murderers has been officially disallowed. Who is paying for the free medical care promised to all illegal aliens?
Hundreds of thousands of illegals with every disease known to man flooding our southern border for free medical care at your expense.
Think about this: What if the Chinese, with all that has been concluded relative to payoffs to the Bidens, have enough proof to put him and most of his family in prison for the remainder of their lives? To keep that from happening, Biden would have no alternative other than to bow down to everything the Chinese Communist government wants, irrespective of the unwanted or negative effects it might have on America, our economy or the American citizen.
Any other person in America, under similar circumstance, would be denied even the lowest security clearance available. But he’s the president!
He is attempting to do away with the Senate filibuster, requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation in the Senate. He will pack the Supreme Court, making it an arm of the Legislature. Look into the totally unconstitutional bill recently passed in the House relative to taking all jurisdiction, relative to voting, away from the states and transferring it to federal control.
The socialists are after power. Once they have it, the country is gone, never to rise again short of civil war. I pray to God it doesn’t come to that, but the chances of that not happening are getting slimmer every day. Why else do you think they are hell bent to abolish the Second Amendment!
Frank McCarthy, a former state representative, lives in North Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.