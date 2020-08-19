No, it’s not a new product over at Chick's Lumber. The Overton Window is a political theory that identifies the range of policies or ideas that are considered acceptable in mainstream discussions and politics. It is named after Joseph P. Overton, the senior vice president of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.
He claimed that an idea's political viability depends mainly on whether it falls within this spectrum of offering more to less freedom, but it can also be seen through the lens of left versus right.
The Overton "window" frames the range of policies that a politician can recommend without appearing too extreme in order to gain or keep public office.
On the surface, this might sound good. Most people don’t want radical change. They’d prefer what they are familiar with. But by keeping policy debates within the Overton Window, we might nibble around the edges of challenges facing society but never make any big changes. And that is typically what “The Establishment’ of both major parties want because that is what their major donors and the market want.
The Overton Window can move, though. In the relatively short time that the United States has been a sovereign nation, the Constitution has been amended 27 times.
At the founding, only white men were allowed to vote and black people were considered property. It took almost a century for the idea that slavery was wrong to become an idea so mainstream it could be included in the Constitution. It took another 50 years for the idea that women should vote to to become reality.
It doesn’t take a constitutional amendment, though, for an idea to have an impact on the lives of Americans.
Universal health care has been a staple of most Western economies since the early 1900s. But in the U.S., the private health insurance industry took hold because of wage freezes imposed by the federal government to control inflation during World War II.
In order to retain and lure employees, businesses began offering health insurance policies. This worked fine after the war for those lucky enough to have such policies offered by their employer, but when premiums, co-pays and deductibles and other costs began to shift to the workers, health coverage became unaffordable for more and more people.
Policymakers nibbled around the edges with Medicare, Medicaid and children’s health insurance programs, but the number of uninsured in America kept climbing.
The election of Barack Obama and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act began to push the Overton Window on health care toward a universal system with the public option, a government-run health insurance agency that would compete in the private insurance market and be available to all citizens.
Providing affordable health insurance to all Americans was too much for conservatives in the Senate, though, and it was removed to try and appease them and the overall bill a bipartisan effort. Every single Republican still voted against the bill.
The point is, the ACA and the public option were a crack in the wall of the for-profit health insurance industry’s stranglehold on the American people. Now, supporting a public option is the very least that is expected of Democratic candidates.
Most politicians, however, don’t move the window. They’re most concerned with their own personal political fortunes and don’t dare push for real systematic change that can truly benefit the people. The right learned long ago that self-described moderate Democrats were willing to keep moving to the right if they think it will help them win. It’s the activists, artists, writers and occasionally a visionary politician like Bernie or AOC who truly make an impact.
It’s about time the left stood up and pulled back in this theoretical tug of war.
This theory, the Overton Window, and how it shifts, is perhaps the scariest thing about President Donald Trump’s term. Would anyone expect John McCain, Mitt Romney or George Bush to call neo-Nazi protesters "fine people"? Would any of them refer to the press as "the enemy of the people"? Or deployed unidentified, masked federal agents to kidnap protesters?
This is how far and how fast conservatives have fallen. We cannot afford four more years of Trump pulling the Overton Window this far to the right.
Erik Corbett lives in Conway with his wife and two cats and a dog.
