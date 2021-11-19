It is hard to believe that it has been only six months since our association was formed in response to the vote by Conway voters to regulate short-term rentals. The comment I have heard most since then is that people didn’t think the vote would ever result in an all-out ban on rentals.
Many didn’t even vote because they thought it was just an attempt to put some reasonable guidelines in place. Nevertheless, the result was that voters unknowingly voted to lose the fundamental right to someday rent their property short-term.
This lack of clarity motivated the town of Conway to ask the Carroll County Superior Court to determine if Conway had the right to regulate rentals under existing zoning, by requesting a declaratory judgment.
Our association immediately rallied and hired two experienced and respected N.H. property rights law firms to defend homeowners’ property rights. This first case is scheduled to be heard on Nov. 24. This case is one of many and will not immediately stop short-term rentals in Conway. It will take years to resolve this issue, and during that time, community members will have to work together to be good neighbors and ensure Mount Washington Valley remains a great place to live and visit.
Our association supports local towns’ efforts to protect neighbors’ quality of life. We support noise ordinances, on-street parking bans, and even registration of STRs, similar to the registration currently required for long-term rentals. Everyone wants to have community standards that preserve our quality of life. Our association is working to find solutions to address shared concerns, ask our members to enact best practices and educate renters on local issues. The association has negotiated a partnership with NoiseAware.
This company offers a product that monitors the noise level at a rental property and immediately sends an alert to the property owner if the noise levels at a property exceed a predetermined level. This program has proven very successful in other resort communities in reducing noise complaints and we are seeing the results here as well. It should be noted that The Conway Daily Sun’s reporting showed that the Conway police chief said he received very few actual noise complaints from STRs this year.
A current report written this month by the University of New Hampshire College of Business and Economics estimates that the financial impact of STRs in Conway’s tourist economy is between $45 million and $50 million per year including increased local wages, dining, and services.
This represents approximately one third of Conway’s tourist spending that could not be absorbed by existing or planned hotels. Coupled with the loss of rooms and meals tax from banning STRs, and we would likely see cuts in police, fire and school budgets, or an increase in local property taxes, to make up for the loss. It is simple economics; if you decrease money coming into a community from the outside, the community will have to make up the difference.
At the state level, members of the MWV Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals have been working with Democratic and Republican legislators, property rights groups, and legal counsel in Concord to draft legislation to define short-term rentals and allow towns to regulate them at the local level.
The goal is to enact legislation that would enable towns to register and regulate STRs to preserve the quality of life in our residential communities, and to support the economic impact of our tourist economy, while stopping the endless litigation that benefits no one. The draft N.H. Senate bill has been submitted to N.H. State Legislative Services for review and will be filed for consideration in the 2022 session.
One interesting aspect of this issue is that a large portion of our more than 1,500 supporters are not STR owners. Some, naturally, are property managers, landscapers, plow drivers, cleaning staff and other service providers who make their living servicing second homes.
But there is also a large group of locals who, while they don’t currently rent their property short or long term, want to protect both their right to do so in the future and their property resale values. The lack of clarity and explanation of the March 2021 warrant articles led to this terrible result, where people who live, work and own property in Conway see their tax dollars used to pay legal fees to take away their own rights. Instead of reasonable regulations, they see government overreach in the “Live Free or Die” state.
Finally, the association’s legal committee continues to be involved in the Conway declaratory judgment and the Parks v. Kearsarge Lighting Precinct case. We will continue to monitor Jackson, Madison, and Freedom, and are prepared to support taxpayers’ property rights in the courts there if necessary.
Our attorneys are also assessing launching a federal lawsuit based on the premise second homeowners pay more than 40 percent of residential property taxes but have no seat at the table and zero representation at the ballot.
In 11 states, second homeowners have sued based on taxation without representation, and been given limited voting rights on community warrant articles or received a property tax discount for the fact they do not use the school system.
We believe property rights should not be trampled when reasonable legislation such as Conway’s new noise ordinance, which has been effectively utilized this summer, can be used to address the issue. In the end, we hope we can all be good neighbors and continue to contribute to the town we love.
David Cavanaugh is president of the MWV Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals.
