The Stonewall Inn uprising in June 1969, sparked a movement — a rallying cry that continues to inspire us to live up to our personal values of equality, empowerment and acceptance.
Pride month is a time when we work to honor the pain and suffering endured by those in Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, Allied and other (LGBTQIA+) communities.
It is also a time to celebrate the advances that have been made toward full equality and inclusion for all. Pride can be a time of communal celebration, of visibility for the those in the LGBTQIA+ community or a personal reflection of self-worth and dignity.
This Pride Month, White Mountains Pride wants to recognize the valuable contributions of LGBTQIA+ individuals within our community, and the business and individual sponsors whose contributions help us celebrate Pride this month and around the year.
Although we have achieved remarkable progress since Stonewall, there is still a long way to go. Many LGBTQIA+ individuals still lack protections for fundamental rights and dignity, and many continue to struggle to find acceptance and understanding.
LGBTQIA+ individuals — especially youth who defy sex or gender norms — face bullying and harassment in educational settings and are at a disproportionate risk of self-harm and death by suicide. Across the nation there are still tragic levels of violence against transgender people, especially transgender women of color.
And we are still haunted by tragedies such as the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. Ending violence and discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community demands our continued focus and highlights the need for Pride.
White Mountains Pride is working to make sure every member of the LGBTQIA+ community, both here in the White Mountains and across the country, feels supported and seen. For those of you who may not feel seen or supported, know that we and the rest of the community see you, care about you and will help you achieve the dignity and full equality you deserve.
We also want to encourage those who do not understand or support Pride to learn more about our communities. Reach out to us to gain more information about both the positive and negative experiences of LGBTQIA+ people. Help others you know to feel more comfortable being the individual they are. Accept all people as they are. Honor all the people in your life, whether LGBTQIA+ or not.
And as acceptance, love and dignity spread throughout our community, we will continue help the world be a kinder, gentler and more accepting place.
For more information about Pride or upcoming events in our community, go to whitemountainspride.com.
Christopher Bellis lives in North Conway. He is president of White Mountains Pride.
