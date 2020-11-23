Anyone looking for quotations highlighting the good to be found in times of trouble would have no difficulty finding them. I might have opened this column with one of those celebrated aphorisms, but that mechanism is too reminiscent of the only member of our school board who enjoys holding the chairmanship — who always comes to meetings with an erudite epigram all ready to toss out, as though it came to him spontaneously. Better to do my own thinking than to choose a hackneyed slogan from an ideological inventory. It’s bad enough to head the column with an allusion to a more pedestrian quip telegraphing my drift.
For all my fulminations about the recent intrusions, inconveniences, inconsistencies and idiocies of assorted government responses in the name of public health, the endless pandemic paranoia has spawned a host of undeniable benefits. Weighing those benefits against the evils incidental to mass hysteria helps to brighten a shadowy epoch.
Certainly the efforts to mitigate the spread of our latest epidemic have wrought their own damage, from infringements on civil liberties to abetting the progress of even deadlier ailments. Once conditioned to submit to arbitrary authority for its own ostensible protection, a population is not likely to ever resume its former expectations of personal freedom; that was illustrated by broad acceptance of something approaching a police state after the terrorist attacks of 2001. Our obsession with the contagion of the day will also incur an inevitable long-term toll in other diseases — principally in cancers that were allowed to progress undetected to lethal stages, which could well exceed the number of lives “saved” from coronavirus.
Most of us nevertheless have reason to appreciate the unintended consequences of quarantines and lockdowns, however dubious they may be constitutionally. Collectively, the advantages are general and obvious. Plummeting traffic volumes have reduced carbon emissions more than AOC’s Green New Deal could have in the same amount of time, and the effect has been global, whereas her sledgehammer environmentalism would only impact the U.S. The increasing popularity of working remotely may perpetuate and expand those improvements.
With fewer cars on the road, highway deaths have subsided a little, as well. Now that all the protesting is over, there’s also a significant decrease in crime, perhaps partly because potential victims are not wandering around the streets as much, or leaving their homes invitingly unoccupied.
School closings and remote classes have felicitously revealed the vulnerability of a monolithic educational system, suggesting that all the academic anguish over diversity might be better directed at structure than to skin color. If there is any value in remote learning (and notice that taxpayers get no discount for it), then teeming legions of unionized teachers and thousands of school buildings could easily be dispensed with, to be replaced by VLACS and Khan Academy. As an added benefit, online learning would reduce the insidious social and political indoctrination in public education — which, now that I think of it, may explain such fervent Democratic support for that racket.
Despite all those societal silver linings, the most gratifying aspects of the public’s decision to seclude itself have been personal and domestic. I had grown accustomed to late-night dinners and evenings alone because of endless concert and chorus rehearsals, but for months now I’ve been delighted to have the almost perpetual company of my favorite musician and hiking companion. It’s not only very pleasant having her nearby, but very handy. It allows me to seek immediate resolution to all the household mysteries that used to have to await her return. Where (for example) did the scissors go that I always, always keep in the junk drawer — or why was the last box of tissues opened, and emptied, without so much as an illegible scrawl on the shopping list?
I think it’s only because she’s more gregarious than I am that she seems not to regard our mutual isolation with equal relish. I guess she misses mingling in crowds of people, and I can’t seem to crowd her enough to make up for it. I’ll keep trying, though. I consider it my duty to make sure this pandemic is as pleasant for her as it has been for me.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
