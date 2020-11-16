No disease, including some that were far more deadly, ever moved state and local governments to impose such prolonged and severe restrictions on movement and association as the plague of 2020. No other generation would have borne it, either, but the American people have shed their historic fortitude, and turn downright submissive when their freedom is curtailed on the excuse of public safety. Politicians dread being blamed for any adverse consequences from exercising restraint in the name of liberty, so most of them err on the side of authoritarian excess, especially in an election year.
Hysterical overreaction to an admittedly serious disease may prove to have been as destructive as the pandemic itself — crushing the economy and worsening public health in other ways. The impact on the intellectual development of the Zoom Zombie generation, which was already increasingly ill-served by public schools, is likely to become notorious, and remain conspicuous for decades.
Restricted access is crippling more advanced academic pursuits, as well. It may take a couple of years to perceive the impact on history, which flourishes primarily through original research. Compiling history from published works is relatively cheap and easy, but that only regurgitates earlier scholars’ mistakes; any meaningful contribution usually requires the discovery of new manuscript evidence. Eight months into a two-week lockdown to flatten the curve, a comprehensive examination of primary sources for any historical project remains nearly impossible.
As one ascends the public-employee food chain, guaranteeing the health of the staff progressively outweighs such trivialities as fulfilling the mission, so federal records repositories are locked up tight. The Library of Congress has been closed so long that I abandoned one project for which it was crucial, despite having already invested six months of work and 7,500 miles of travel. Relatively few collections are available online, and those that have been microfilmed can’t be borrowed until interlibrary loan service resumes. Ten days ago I emailed ill@loc.gov to ask if they are working again, and their silence is my answer.
Shifting to a project less dependent on federal repositories, I did ask if the National Archives would lend a certain microfilm publication for a fee, as they once did, but no one was there. An automatic reply explained that the agency had “adjusted its normal operations to balance the need of completing its mission-critical work while adhering to the recommended social distancing for the safety of our staff.” This doublespeak means the “mission-critical work” lost that contest, and I was warned of a potential delay in any “substantive response” to my question. So far, that delay has lasted three weeks.
The U.S. Army’s massive collection of soldiers’ diaries and letters at Carlisle, Pa., is finally open again, at least partially. Researchers can reserve only four hours a day in the reading room, and for no more than three consecutive days. That’s mighty limited incentive for a 1,200-mile round trip, especially when their online catalogue is so unhelpful that it’s hard to know what they have until you get there, but at least they’re moving back toward normal life. Many others refuse to take the slightest risk, regardless of the cultural cost.
Most historical societies that are state-funded or heavily endowed follow the federal example, and bolt the doors. Private societies that depend on membership and admission fees, such as New Hampshire’s, seem more welcoming — albeit by appointment only, and for abbreviated hours that discourage long-distance research. At the federal mileage rate, my recent two-hour appointment at the Connecticut Historical Society cost $140 per research hour.
Universities and historical societies will usually provide copies of specific items if you already know where they are, but that precludes uncovering any new information. Significant historical revelations usually involve someone who specializes in a certain era browsing randomly through piles of manuscripts or newspapers and recognizing a scrap of evidence that suggests an entirely new interpretation. All the most memorable discoveries I’ve ever made, from overlooked Lincoln documents to bloodstained battlefield dispatches, happened while I was looking for something else. There aren’t likely to be any more such moments until a fool-proof coronavirus vaccine appears, or the American people learn to leaven their caution with a little courage.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
