It was both stunning and unsurprising when a prominent Republican member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives made the decision to cross over the aisle and join the Democratic Party.
While the tipping point for Rep. Bill Marsh of Brookfield was the N.H. Republicans' stance on mandatory masking and COVID vaccines and their attendant risks to the community and vulnerable individuals, there is more going on behind the scenes at the State House that should be cause for all readers' concern.
• During the 2021 legislative cycle, Rep. Rosemary Rung, a Democrat from Merrimack, was stripped of her committee assignment by House Speaker Sherman Packard. Her crime? She posted a tweet that called for New Hampshire police to denounce the Troy police chief for attending the pro-Trump insurrection rally in Washington on Jan. 6.
• The “Divisive Speech” bill was slipped into the budget and prohibits the teaching of so-called "divisive concepts" related to race and gender by public schools and state agencies. This indicates that the First Amendment right to free speech is no longer in fashion.
• The abortion bill prohibits abortions at or after 24 weeks' gestation, except in cases where the mother’s life is in jeopardy. The bill makes no exception for rape or incest, or for fetal viability. The law includes criminal and civil penalties for health-care providers who provide abortions after 24 weeks' gestation. Under the provision, health-care providers will face a Class B felony, which carries a 3½- to a seven-year prison sentence. You can put women’s reproductive rights and Gov. Chris Sununu’s commitment to pro-choice on the endangered species list.
In addition, the following is a partial list of extreme measures you can expect to be introduced in the next legislative session:
• Anti-free and lawful elections: Bill to do a forensic audit of 2020 New Hampshire election results.
• Anti-women’s reproductive rights: Bill to end abortions at 6 weeks.
• Anti-science: Bill to allow ivermectin (a drug used to deworm horses and not approved for human use) to be sold over the counter.
• Anti-public health and public safety: A bill to allow county and state nursing homes to not be subject to COVID vaccination mandates.
• Anti-government: A bill to have New Hampshire secede from the union.
• Anti-LGBTQ+ Rights: A bill to allow conversion therapy.
It was only a matter of time before a moderate, and well-respected Republican such as Bill Marsh said enough is enough. Like the rest of us, Marsh saw a majority Legislature where right-wing Republicans (many of them Free Staters and Libertarians) called the shots; they demanded that their members pledge their loyalty to the party and to former President Trump.
Members were routinely told how they were expected to vote, and failure to do so would result in stripping of their political appointments and exile from the Party. Bill Marsh decided to stand by his moderate common-sense conservative values and to be true to his beliefs.
It’s my belief that a majority of voters want a moderate voice in the Legislature. They do not subscribe to the increasingly radical left and right that endorse ideologies that benefit individuals at the cost of the freedoms of communities and the public at large.
We are heading down a dangerous road in New Hampshire, and voters must decide whether to repudiate the dangerous and extreme positions of the powerful few, as they did in the recall election this week in California, or to accept a world where we increasingly lose our liberties and rights in the guise of so-called Free State ideology.
Anita Burroughs is a Democratic state representative from Glen.
