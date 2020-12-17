In his latest column, Tom McLaughlin takes offense to the idea of teachers being given racial sensitivity seminars, or as he calls it, “indoctrination” and "brainwashing.”
He begins by quoting the Washington Free Beacon: "The San Diego Unified School District required teachers to attend a ‘white privilege’ training session in which they had to say they were racist and ‘confront’ their privilege."
McLaughlin then states this is happening in Maine, too.
"Diversity Trainers’ across the country are collecting enormous fees for telling teachers they’re racist and, ‘You are upholding racist ideas, structures and policies,’” McLaughlin wrote.
And as I read this, I’m thinking, “Yeah, and?” He presents this as if it is terrible, the implication being there aren’t any racist ideas or structures in this country.
The word "racist" conjures up imagery of the KKK, swastikas and hate crimes but most racism is far more innocuous and therefore more insidious. It is the passive thoughts and stereotypes that we may not even be aware of. It is a White woman clutching her purse when going past a Black man. We unfortunately all have these thoughts. They have been perpetuated and ingrained into our culture. It is being aware of these thoughts and trying to remove them that is important.
This is what diversity training is for. It isn’t to shame people but rather to raise awareness of our own personal blind spots when it comes to race relations. It isn’t, as McLaughlin suggests, training people to “believe themselves racist if they were born White.”
No, we aren’t born racist. Racism is taught and, because it exists systemically in this country, those lessons are taught early on in ways that may be unintentional. This is why awareness is crucial. This is why systems need to be altered and made more inclusive.
McLaughlin also writes: “I did multiple searches looking for 'teachers object to anti-racist training,' and all I got were hits from teachers who endorsed the brainwashing and self-flagellated as Laurie Calvert did back in 2017.”
That should tell McLaughlin that perhaps his views could be wrong, that he should look inward and challenge his way of thinking. Instead, he takes it as he’s the only one to see the truth and the rest of the world is brainwashed.
McLaughlin quotes Shay Stewart-Bouley, executive director of Community Change Inc., who writes on her Facebook page, called Black Girl In Maine, that: "Racism is not just about personal feelings; it is woven into the fabric of this nation" and "White women benefit from the status quo … Change would require burning down that system and building a new one — one where (White women) and their children might lose the shared superiority and protection they get by being attached to powerful White men."
Like a lot of people who try to deny that systemic racism exists, McLaughlin brings up Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a way to prove his point.
“She capitalizes White and Black and that’s clearly how she sees the human race: Whites are racists and Blacks are victims. That’s quite different from Martin Luther King’s dream of not judging people by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
McLaughlin is implying that Stewart-Bouley is doing King's legacy a disservice by seeing the world in such stark binary terms. Would it be better if we could look past the color of each other’s skin and see the content of our character? Absolutely, but more than 50 years after King's death, reality still doesn't reflect his dream.
Stewart-Bouley is describing the reality she and other Black women face on a daily basis. She is saying the system is stacked against her and other Black men and women.
Instead of telling people racism doesn’t exist and feeling insulted, McLaughlin should be listening. Why is Stewart-Bouley saying those things? Why does she feel that way? Those are the questions to be asking. Because by exploring those questions you begin to see the cracks in the system that create the disparate experiences White and Black people have in this country.
I could never possibly understand the Black experience and neither can McLaughlin. All we can do is listen and try to understand a perspective outside our own.
We can never truly know what another person is experiencing, but it is the attempt to understand and to show that person empathy that matters. If that person is struggling, we should try to reduce that struggle. What we shouldn’t do is deny that their struggle even exists in the first place.
Alec Kerr is the arts and entertainment editor for The Conway Daily Sun.
