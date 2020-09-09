At this juncture in the COVID-19 tribulation, most have wishes, some profound, some frivolous, most unfulfilled.
As a historian, one of my wishes is to minimize the use of the now-ubiquitous word “unprecedented,” used by many who have access to a microphone or social media.
Historians are skeptical of “unprecedented” because from their perspective, almost everything (except, e.g., space travel and genetic engineering) is not.
Plagues are cited in the Bible, and subsequently written records of such afflictions abound. There was Justinian’s Plague in the 6th century C.E. that devastated the eastern Roman Empire. The bacteria causing that plague is Yersinia pestis, and Justinian’s Plague may have been proportionately one of history’s worst. Yersinia was also responsible for the bubonic plague that ravaged much of Europe from east to west in the mid-14th century.
Called “The Great Mortality” at the time, it has come to be known as the “Black Death” in most history books, and it took basically three forms, bubonic, septicemic and pneumonic. The “Black” comes from the color of the infected lymph nodes (buboes, hence “bubonic”) of most victims.
The bubonic form of the plague often meant a relatively slow, agonizing death, but not for all. Death from the other two variants induced fast-moving septicemia and pneumonia, and was invariably fatal.
COVID-19 is, of course, viral and the Black Death bacterial, but both share many commonalities, a few especially worthy of note.
The Bubonic Plague did not just haunt Europe in the mid-14th century. It came back again and again, striking London as late as the 1660s.
By then, European society had been dramatically altered from what it had been mid-14th century, especially in governmental, demographic, economic and religious spheres.
During this time, keeping accurate statistics was not even in the realm of possibility for most public officials, but the Catholic Church’s more accurate records, wills and cemeteries survive, as well as many first-person accounts.
These sources have produced a projected average overall plague death rate in Western Europe at around 50 percent. The 171,000 in August 2020 put U.S. death rates from COVID-19 around .05.2 precent, dramatically less than the half caused by Black Death in Europe.
Virtually unmentioned in our current “unprecedented” crisis are the smallpox and other infections that virtually eradicated indigenous populations in North America upon Spanish arrival at the dawn of the 16th century. Paraphrasing, one historian has noted that more Indians (as they were then called) were killed by the first Spanish cough than by all Spanish bullets.
In a curious segue, the “Spanish” flu in 1918 (which wasn’t Spanish at all), was more similar to COVID-19 in that it was viral (H1N1 influenza A) and worldwide in scope largely due to the travel and disruption caused by World War I, and the rudimentary state of public health and epidemiological understanding at the time.
World population for that time is estimated at 1.5 billion; roughly a third, 500 million, were infected, with somewhere between 20 to 50 million dying, i.e. between 1-3 percent of everyone on Earth.
“Swine” flu,” another H1N1 viral epidemic, hit in 2009. Add to this, polio, Ebola, SARS, AIDS, MERSA, etc. and it is hard to say that epidemics, whether viral or bacterial, are “unprecedented” or that even the mortality of today’s COVID-19 is currently close now to some of the ravages of the not-so-distant past.
But if leaders don’t like reading history books about plagues, there are novels such as Albert Camus’ “La Peste (the Plague),” for which he won the Nobel Prize in 1957. Written from the perspective of a doctor, it’s easy to read in translation and is eerily germane to today’s situation.
But back to “unprecedented.” Ours is a free country, and one can say or write what one wants. But saying that this epidemic/pandemic is “unprecedented” or that it “came out of nowhere” or is “like Pearl Harbor” or “may be over by this fall” is not only ahistorical and medically inaccurate, but for a nation in desperate need of leadership and credible reporting, unhelpful, dangerously aspirational and almost certainly wrong.
Al Griffin lives in Glen and has a Ph.D. in history from UNH.
